Grocery TV Expands to More ShopRite Stores Across New York and New Jersey

In-store retail media platform adds 31 ShopRite locations, expanding its reach to more than 6,500 stores nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV , the leading in-store retail media platform, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Wakefern Food Corp. to include 31 ShopRite locations across New York and New Jersey. Grocery TV screens have been installed at the entrance, front end, and in stores with pharmacies.

By strategically placing the screens in high traffic areas of the store, ShopRite can share valuable information about the latest sales, promotions and even store news and job information while enabling brands to reach high-intent shoppers throughout their visit.

ShopRite and Grocery TV's collaboration began in 2021 with steady growth to include additional stores, demonstrating continued momentum built on proven results. Today, more than 230 ShopRite stores use the platform. The most recent stores to install Grocery TV include locations operated by ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. (SRS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. with 31 ShopRite stores in New York and New Jersey.

"Many of Wakefern's member families who own and operate ShopRite stores are already using Grocery TV's platform, so we are excited about the expansion as more of our stores in New York and New Jersey come on board," said Darren Caudill, chief sales officer for Wakefern. "By customizing screen placement to fit each store's unique layout and traffic patterns, we can deliver a variety of important information to customers from ShopRite and national brands."

"We're excited to expand our work with ShopRite," said Neil Murphy, SVP of Retail Partnerships at Grocery TV. "This expansion shows what's possible when retailers take a thoughtful approach to in-store media. We've worked with ShopRite since the early days, refining the platform and our approach to uphold the shopper experience while driving incremental advertising revenue."

This expansion adds to Grocery TV's growing footprint across more than 120 major grocery retailers nationwide, connecting brands with 95M unique shoppers where purchase decisions happen.

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue, while creating a more engaging and informative shopping experience. Grocery TV handles the complexities of operating an in-store media network so retailers can focus on what they do best—serving their customers. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across over 6,500 stores, Grocery TV connects brands with real shoppers where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com .

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $65 million to food banks that support more than 2,500 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $45 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com .

