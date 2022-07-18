GROHE® Introduces the 'Spa Serenity Playlist'-- A Masterfully Engineered Composition of Rejuvenating Sounds Designed by World-Renowned Artist Diego Stocco - Available Exclusively on Pandora®

"We believe our products have the ability to transform the bathroom experience into a spa-like environment that enables consumers to escape the rigors of everyday life," said Theresa Choh-Lee, Brand Leader of GROHE. "As a brand that is dedicated to providing life-enhancing, innovative water solutions, the GROHE Spa Serenity Playlist is a tribute to our legacy in providing outstanding quality and modern design shower systems that truly enrich the water experience to deliver a moment for relaxation, peace and tranquility that our customers deserve."

The GROHE Spa Serenity Playlist was recorded and produced by Diego Stocco, legendary sound engineer recognized for his remarkable ability to create soundscapes using the tonal elements of unconventional instruments. Crafted exclusively from the sounds of water running through GROHE's shower systems, the playlist features four bespoke compositions:

Rain: An ambient sound universally adored for its ability to promote calmer energy levels.

An ambient sound universally adored for its ability to promote calmer energy levels. Invigoration: Sounds that create an airy bridge, then bring the energy with rhythmic accents and melody.

Sounds that create an airy bridge, then bring the energy with rhythmic accents and melody. Mindfulness: Taking consumers to a magical dimension of water and beauty to find peace and balance.

Taking consumers to a magical dimension of water and beauty to find peace and balance. Relaxation: Derived from the gentle sounds of rain and water movements, this slower tempo exudes a dreamy feeling, like escaping the day with a cleansing shower.

GROHE recently commissioned a consumer survey to better understand the bathing habits of Americans and discovered that more than 75 percent of respondents prefer a shower over a bath. Further, one third of respondents reported they used their time in the shower as, "me time" to escape the demands of everyday life. GROHE also learned that over 65 percent of survey respondents enhanced their time in the shower with various add-ons, including soothing aromas, music and gentle rain shower products to help them further unwind. This understanding of a simple shower's power in our everyday life led to the creation and release of the Spa Serenity Playlist. Tapping into the genius of Diego Stocco, the playlist expertly showcases the interplay of showering and relaxation and celebrates water as the basis of life and a source of joy.

"I was really intrigued by the idea of collaborating with GROHE because the craftsmanship involved in their products reminds me of high-end musical instruments. By looking at their design through the lens of imagination, I started seeing the potential for creating unique tonal sounds with them. This included bells and wind tones, to more abstract and rhythmic elements. Each composition in the GROHE Spa Serenity Playlist is intended to invite the listeners into a dimension of relaxation and beauty, connecting distinctive sounds and the feel of enjoying the GROHE's dream shower systems," said Diego Stocco.

Discover the complete collection of GROHE's showering products, including its rainshower heads, hand showers, body sprays and thermostatic trims which were all exclusively used as instruments to create the Spa Serenity Playlist at www.grohe.us/dreamshower.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Joy of Water), every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the "Made in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO 2 -neutral* worldwide. In spring 2022, GROHE reached another major milestone by removing all unnecessary plastic packaging from its products.

In the past ten years alone, more than 490 design and innovation awards as well as several sustainability awards confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories "Resources" and "Design". As part of the sustainability and climate campaign "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders," GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

