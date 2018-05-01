Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 3

DATE: Thursday, May 3, 2018

TIME: 11:30am EDT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0503prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Grom Social Enterprises Updates all Features for Version 2.0 of MamaBear, all in one Safe Parenting App ( April 2018 )

) Grom Educational Services Open its New Headquarters for NetSpective web filtering division and tech hub in Atlanta Jan 1, 2018

Senior Management converted $500,000 of their loans to equity at a price of $0.50 per share at a time when the Company's common stock was trading at $0.30 ; and deferred another approximately $1.5 million of their demand loans for 18 months until July 1, 2019 . As a result of these transactions, the current portion of Mr. Marks' and Mr. Leiner's demand loan balances decreased from approximately $2.6 million to $600,000 ( January 2018 )

) Grom Social Enterprises acquires proprietary digital marketing platform ( December 2017 )

) Reported consolidated audited sales as of December 2017 $7,692,927

Grom Social adding 200,000-300,000 users per month. ( October 2017 )

) MamaBear app surpasses 800,000 downloads ( October 2017 )

) Grom Social reaches 14 million aggregate users. 7 million children user and 7 million parent users ( October 2017 )

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns five separate subsidiaries, including Grom Social, a safe social media platform for kids between the ages of five and 16. Since its beginnings in 2012, Grom Social has attracted kids and parents with the promise of a safe and secure environment where their kids can be entertained and can interact with their peers while learning good digital citizenship. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., an award-winning animation company which produces animated content for Grom Social and other high-profile media properties such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. In addition, Grom Educational Services provides web filtering services up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools and Grom Nutritional Services is in the process of creating a line of healthy nutritional supplements for children.

For more information visit www.gromsocial.com.



About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

