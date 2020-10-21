Groom Law Group Adds to Its Prominent ERISA Litigation and Plan Sponsor Teams

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered is pleased to announce two key additions to its ERISA litigation and plan sponsor practices – Will Delany, Principal, and Patrick DiCarlo, Of Counsel. "We very much appreciate the trust that our clients place in us to represent them in ERISA class actions and in single participant benefit claims, both during the administrative stage and in court," said Michael Prame, Groom's Executive Principal. "Will and Pat bring deep substantive, yet complementary expertise that will help meet the needs of a growing client base of work. They each have decades of litigation experience in the areas of benefits, health and retirement litigation. We see their addition to the Groom team as one that brings tremendous value to our clients who rely on us to defend their complex and often high-profile litigation matters."

Will Delaney. Will has extensive experience successfully defending clients against ERISA class actions, including claims challenging the fees and investment performance of 401(k) and 403(b) plans, ESOP and stock drop litigation, as well as fiduciary duty issues that arise from retiree medical and other employee benefit plan modification and/or termination. He also counsels employee benefit plan administrators and trustees on ERISA and breach of fiduciary claims.

"As we continue to see significant uptick in new ERISA fee cases, the demand for substantive experience and knowledge of the legal issues involved in these matters has never been greater. Enhancing our capabilities in the ERISA fee litigation space, and in ERISA litigation area more generally, reflects our desire to assemble an even more robust litigation practice to build on the depth of existing litigation talent within our firm," said Lars Golumbic, chair of Groom's ERISA Litigation practice.

Patrick DiCarlo. With decades of experience, Pat offers clients deep knowledge on claim and appeal issues and litigation of ERISA disputes, having counseled and represented some of the nation's largest plan sponsors and fiduciaries over the years. His practice focuses on counseling plan sponsors and administrators regarding fiduciary compliance, administrative claims and appeals. benefit claim procedures, governmental investigations and litigating benefit disputes of all types.

"We recognize that our clients often confront complicated benefit claims matters or single plaintiff claims with respect to their plans and may need to not only defend the claim, but best position the claim decision for potential downstream litigation," said Seth Perretta, co-chair of the firm's employer-focused practice. "We are very excited to have Pat joining the Groom team as he brings 20+ years of experience in claims defense work, which will help us continue to provide the best-in-class counsel our clients have come to expect from Groom."

About Groom

Groom solves complicated legal issues for a variety of clients in finance, retirement, health care, and the public sector. Specializing in all aspects of benefits, health and retirement law, Groom was founded in the wake of a landmark regulatory development—the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Ever since, rapid response to shifts in the benefits, retirement and health care policy paradigm has been our calling card. Informed by decades of experience, Groom's nationally-recognized litigation practice maneuvers the complex, dynamic landscape of employer, health, and pension-related litigation to successfully represent clients in federal and state courts, arbitrations, and government investigations across the country. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice. We have one of the largest ERISA and employee benefits practices in the U.S. with over 85 attorneys. Additional information can be found at www.groom.com.

Media Contact: Sandria Lherisse, 202-861-2603, [email protected]

SOURCE Groom Law Group, Chartered

Related Links

http://www.groom.com

