Groom Law Group, Chartered Reinforces its Federal Regulatory Experience with the Addition of Five Attorneys and One Policy Advisor from DOL, HHS, IRS, and PBGC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom") has announced the addition of six talented professionals – five attorneys and a Health Policy Advisor – from the Departments of Labor ("DOL") and Health and Human Services ("HHS"), the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation ("PBGC"). Joining the firm are Amber Rivers (DOL), Michelle Koltov (HHS), William Fischer (IRS), Brandon Ford (IRS), Joshua Fruto (IRS), and Gabrielle Graves (PBGC). These distinguished professionals bring a combined decades of ample relevant government experience and a track record of leadership at the agencies that oversee ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, and employee benefits, all of which are at the helm of Groom's practices. Their arrival reflects Groom's long-standing strategy of building a premier advisory platform grounded in first-hand regulatory insight and reinforces the firm's position as the leading benefits, health, and retirement law firm serving employers, plan sponsors, health insurers, and financial institutions nationwide.

Executive Principal Katie Bjornstad Amin said, "Central to one of Groom's core strengths is maintaining a strong, real-time understanding of how the agencies that regulate benefits, health, and retirement operate and think. This extraordinary group of attorneys, which includes two well-regarded senior agency officials joining our health practice – Amber Rivers and Michelle Koltov – have achieved significant success in their own right while in federal service, each bring a wealth of very recent government experience and perspective that our clients will both recognize and benefit from immediately. Their backgrounds directly complement the work we do every day, and we look forward to continuing to provide the white-glove service, insight, and value that clients have come to expect from Groom."

Groom welcomes:

Amber Rivers (Principal, Health practice). Amber is the former Director, Office of Health Plan Standards and Compliance Assistance at EBSA, DOL. At Groom, Amber will advise employers, plan sponsors, insurance companies, and other service providers on complex regulatory and compliance matters. Her services will cover wide-ranging laws impacting health and welfare benefits, including ERISA, the Affordable Care Act ("ACA"), the No Surprises Act, and the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act ("MHPAEA"), in which she has significant experience.





