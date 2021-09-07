Groome Industrial Service Group Acquires Explosive Professionals, Inc.

FAIRFIELD, N.J. , Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groome Industrial Service Group, a provider of specialty maintenance services across a range of industrial markets, announced its acquisition of Kentucky-based Explosive Professionals, Inc. (ExPro). Founded in 1995 and providing services across the U.S., ExPro specializes in industrial and HRSG cleaning, primarily conducting boiler cleaning and slag removal through the utilization of explosives.

Jeff Bause, CEO of Groome Industrial Service Group, stated, "I am excited that these two companies with outstanding reputations are joining forces. Both companies have extremely talented teams that deliver strong value to clients each and every day. It's a strategic move to bring ExPro's patented processes together with Groome's history of successfully finding solutions and delivering top-notch specialty services over the past 50+ years. This transaction is a great thing for all our clients."

ExPro has a long track record of safety and success, plus deep relationships in a variety of industries that include coal-fired utilities, refinery, HRSG, waste-to-energy, chemical and plastics manufacturing, and pulp and paper.

"Many of the industries that Groome serves will benefit from ExPro's technologies – and on the flipside, ExPro's customers will find great value in the offerings of Groome. This match will work out well for clients across various industries," explained Bause.

Bause also shared that many ExPro employees, including key leadership, will now become an official part of the Groome team. "I am pleased to announce that Brad McGinnis, who had served as ExPro's President & CEO, along with ExPro Executive Vice President Rod Hall, will bring their skills and expertise to the Groome team. This will provide a great deal of continuity for all our clients, and ensure a very smooth transition."



About Groome Industrial Service Group

For more than 50 years, Groome Industrial Service Group has provided specialty maintenance services nationwide for several industrial markets, including HRSG Maintenance Services, Refinery Maintenance Service, Surface Preparations & Coatings Services, Industrial Cleaning & Support Services, and Door & Mechanical Services. The company focuses on safety first and foremost, and also is recognized for its attention to detail, dedicated project management, and straightforward communication. The Groome team is known to provide quality, innovative services at a reasonable price. www.groomeindustrial.com or (800) 505-6100.



