Groove Celebrates Seventh Year as a Utah Business Best Companies to Work For Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions , a leading property technology company, has been named one of Utah Business's Best Companies to Work For 2025, marking the seventh year the company has received this honor. Groove was again recognized in the mid-size company category (100–500 employees), following previous wins in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The annual Best Companies to Work For program, presented by Utah Business, recognizes Utah's premier employers based on anonymous employee surveys that evaluate workplace culture, leadership, benefits, and the overall employee experience. This recognition highlights organizations that are setting the standard for creating environments where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

"At Groove, this recognition belongs entirely to our team," said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "Being named a Best Companies to Work For for the seventh time is the result of the passion and integrity our people bring to their work every day. I'm incredibly honored to lead such a talented group of individuals who consistently show up for one another and for our customers."

This year's winning workplaces were recognized for prioritizing flexible schedules, supportive leadership, and meaningful employee recognition. Groove's continued recognition reflects its focus on building a work environment that supports employee well-being, encourages growth, and fosters open communication and trust across the organization.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. Learn more at www.getgrooven.com .

About Utah Business

Utah Business serves as a trusted voice for Utah's business community, delivering insight and recognition for the leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations shaping the state's dynamic economy. Through its magazine, digital platforms, and events, Utah Business highlights local success stories, emerging trends, and innovative strategies across industries, from technology and real estate to finance, healthcare, and workforce development. Learn more here: https://www.utahbusiness.com/

