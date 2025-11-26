Groove Technology Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions is honored to announce that it has once again earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2025–2026, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this nationally recognized distinction. This ongoing achievement underscores Groove's long-standing commitment to building a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and inspired.

For the fourth year running, employee feedback played a decisive role in securing the Certification. In 2025, 97% of employees agreed that new team members are made to feel welcome, and 89% said Groove is a great place to work, far exceeding the 57% average at typical U.S. companies. This continued excellence reflects a thriving, people-first workplace culture.

Great Place to Work remains the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership practices that foster innovation and long-term organizational success. Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. Earning this Certification four years in a row highlights Groove's continued dedication to these principles.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Groove Technology Solutions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Groove President and CEO Lance Platt expressed profound gratitude for the team that made this four-year milestone possible. "We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified company. Receiving this honor four years in a row is a direct reflection of our employees' passion, dedication, and belief in what we are building together. Our team is the heart of Groove, and this recognition belongs to them."

Groove's commitment to its people extends beyond accolades. The company continues to invest in employee well-being through a robust wellness program focused on supporting both physical and mental health. By fostering a culture grounded in care, collaboration, and personal growth, Groove ensures employees feel empowered to bring their best selves to work, year after year.

Research from Great Place to Work shows the value of this culture: job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find great leadership within a Certified workplace. Employees at Certified companies are also 93% more likely to look forward to work and twice as likely to feel fairly compensated and supported in their career development.

