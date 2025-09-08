Groove Technology Solutions Named a 2025 Top Workplace by The Salt Lake Tribune for Fifth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions , a trusted leader in innovative property technology solutions for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties, has once again been recognized as one of Utah's Top Workplaces by The Salt Lake Tribune — earning the honor for the fifth year in a row. The award is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey administered by Energage, LLC , a leading workplace research and consulting firm.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of in today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Unlike many awards, Top Workplaces recognition is earned solely through employee feedback. This award is earned without panels, public voting, or any "buy-in" requirement. The results are gathered and validated by independent workplace research experts, making them both credible and trustworthy. In addition, studies have shown that feedback from real employees carries three times more influence than a traditional marketing pitch, which is why this recognition stands out as both genuine and impactful.

"This recognition belongs entirely to our incredible team," said Lance Platt, President & CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "Their passion, talent, and commitment to one another are what make Groove an incredibly special place to work. Earning this award for the fifth year in a row reflects their dedication to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work every day. I couldn't be more proud to work alongside them."

Groove Technology Solutions delivers integrated property technology solutions that empower businesses to operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Serving industries including hospitality, senior living, and multifamily housing, Groove specializes in managed TV, internet, and phone services; digital infrastructure; smart building solutions; and access and security systems. By combining deep industry expertise with a customer-first approach, Groove helps properties streamline operations, enhance guest and resident experiences, and simplify technology solutions. For more information, visit www.getgrooven.com .

