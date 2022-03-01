Groq Acquires Dataflow Systems Pioneer Maxeler Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataflow systems pioneer Maxeler joins Groq on its mission to advance the next era of compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high performance computing (HPC) solutions.

Maxeler was founded by CEO Dr. Oskar Mencer in 2003 and evolved into the leading expert in dataflow computing. Maxeler is a respected leader focused on applications for converged HPC solutions in domains such as financial services as well as climate, brain, and quantum computer simulations.

Dr. Mencer will continue leading Maxeler, while reporting to Groq CEO and founder Jonathan Ross, with a focus on supporting customer opportunities and porting hardware solutions to the Tensor Streaming Processor architecture used in GroqChip™.

Jonathan Ross said, "Over the last year, we built a foundational relationship with Maxeler through a vendor partnership, experiencing firsthand their value-add in meeting customer demands. Their joining Groq adds depth and breadth to deliver on the increasing demands for converged HPC and ML solutions and further accelerate several of Groq's key foci: developer velocity, scalability, and driving the cost of compute toward zero. Maxeler's team and leadership are exceptional and I am excited to have Maxeler join us."

With Maxeler's decades of experience serving customers across Europe, Groq now expands into that region reaching new customers and talent. Maxeler's proven track record of success complements Groq's level of innovation in compute challenges such as increasing speed to innovation from days to minutes for drug discovery with Argonne National Laboratory. Together they will continue to advance the delivery of revolutionary solutions to the evolving compute landscape.

