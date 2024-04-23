Groq® and Carahsoft Co-host First GroqDay for Public Sector Leaders Focused on AI Inference Solutions for the Government

Alexis Bonnell, Karen Evans, and Jacqueline Tame Will Speak About Embracing AI Technology for Mission Efficiency and Will Explore Government Use Cases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq®, a real-time AI inference company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, are co-hosting the first Public Sector focused GroqDay at the Carahsoft Conference Center in Reston, VA, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Register for the first Public Sector-focused GroqDay at groq.link/regfedgroqday.

The in-person event will also be live-streamed and feature discussions on accelerated AI adoption by the US government, the changing landscape of information availability and decision-making in the face of AI, live demos of government use cases, and much more. Attendees are eligible to receive 1 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit. Government decision makers, including agency leaders, policy influencers, and federal systems integrators, are encouraged to register and attend.

Aileen Black, Public Sector President at Groq, shared, "At GroqDay, industry experts and government leaders will discuss the AI economy powered by human agency. Key missions cannot succeed using traditional solutions; the complex and vast amount of data at the government's fingertips requires a world-class AI inference solution to produce real-time responses. The Groq LPU™ Inference Engine will demonstrate how the power of real-time AI can transform and solve mission objectives."

Jonathan Ross , Founder and CEO, Groq

, Founder and CEO, Groq Alexis Bonnell, CIO and Director of Digital Capabilities Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory

Karen Evans , Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute

, Managing Director, Cyber Readiness Institute Jacqueline Tame , Operating Partner, Playground Global & Executive Director, Silicon Valley Defense Group

, Operating Partner, Playground Global & Executive Director, Silicon Valley Defense Group Aileen Black , Public Sector President, Groq

Attendees will learn how the Groq LPU™ Inference Engine, the fastest, most energy-efficient inference solution, can answer our nation's urgent call for AI implementation. The LPU Inference Engine is available through GroqCloud™ via an API, with private cloud options available to the US government and its allies. Groq hardware is designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in North America.

Groq recently entered agreements with Aramco Digital and Earth Wind & Power to collaborate on creating AI compute centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Norway, respectively, to make AI accessible to as many developers, companies, and government entities as possible so that progress may continue.

Groq is proud to partner with Carahsoft for the first Public Sector focused GroqDay given Carahsoft's prominence in the government IT ecosystem. The event, which runs from 9:00am to 1:00pm EDT, is free to attend. GroqDay attendees can join Groq and Carahsoft at 11493 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 100, Reston, VA 20190. Register here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Media Contact for Groq

Allyson Scott

[email protected]

Media Contact for Carahsoft

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]

SOURCE Groq