Groq® and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Rapid AI Inference Speed to the Public Sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and RESTON, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq® , the leader in real-time AI inference, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to deliver fast and cost- and energy-efficient AI inference speed to Government agencies and Federal systems integrators throughout the United States. Under the distribution agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Public Sector distributor for Groq, making its innovative AI inference solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.

Carahsoft and Groq Partnership Ensures Direct Access to the Groq LPU™ Inference Engine for Critical Missions for Local, State and Federal Governments

Accessed through GroqCloud™ via an API or a private cloud, the Groq LPU™ Inference Engine is a cutting-edge AI inference technology. It is revolutionizing Government use cases, including accelerated analyst velocity, continuous monitoring with visualized graph intelligence and GenAI-accelerated contract search, discussion, and bid proposal drafting.

"We're thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to expedite the adoption of AI by agencies at all levels of Government across the United States," said Aileen Black, Groq Public Sector President. "The advent of generative AI has catapulted society out of the information age and into a new AI-powered era. At Groq, we are determined to empower the Public Sector to take full advantage of AI by providing the real-time inference required to bring generative AI applications to life efficiently."

"We are excited to bring the fast, energy-efficient and cost-effective real-time AI inference that Groq provides to the Public Sector, giving agencies access to a variety of innovative, AI-based solutions," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Carahsoft looks forward to collaborating with Groq and our reseller partners to supply all levels of Government nationwide with the latest AI solutions. This partnership enables agencies to become early adopters of AI and model how to leverage AI for uses as common as day-to-day operations and as significant as critical missions that ensure national security."

All Groq systems are designed, fabricated, and assembled in North America, eliminating supply chain constraints and adversarial risks. The LPU was designed from the ground up to be energy efficient and currently requires 1/10th of the energy at scale than the equivalent GPU systems available today. The LPU Inference Engine is the leading solution on the market that leverages an efficiently designed hardware and software architecture to satisfy the low carbon footprint requirements of today, while still delivering an unparalleled speed of compute.

GroqCloud and Groq private cloud offerings are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042.

Groq® builds the world's fastest AI inference technology. The LPU™ Inference Engine by Groq is a hardware and software platform that delivers exceptional compute speed, quality, and energy efficiency. Groq, headquartered in Silicon Valley, provides cloud and on-prem solutions at scale for AI applications. The LPU and related systems are designed, fabricated, and assembled in North America.

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Geospatial, Open Source, Customer Experience and more.

