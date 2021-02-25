Groq Appoints Andy Rappaport to Its Board of Directors

Throughout his career, Rappaport noticed that the opportunity to build lasting and valuable semiconductor companies arise only once every couple of decades, at points of architectural transitions. Existing CPU and GPU architectures are not designed to solve the complex computational workloads that the industry is starting to face today and that will frame the most important problems of the future as AI and ML come to dominate computation.

Groq announces the appointment of Andy Rappaport to its board of directors.

"We are at the cusp of a transition to fundamentally new processor architectures that are designed to meet the scalability and real-time performance needs of AI workloads," said Rappaport. "The ability of Groq's tensor streaming processor architecture to guarantee deterministic timing within a finite power envelope is extraordinary. I look forward to working with the tremendously talented team at Groq and to help increase the commercial traction for this innovative technology."

"One of the things that impressed us most about Andy is his sense for industry as a futurist and a technologist," said Groq Founder and CEO, Jonathan Ross. "Andy's extensive expertise in blending market readiness with technology innovation makes him a valuable addition to our board."

Prior to joining the Groq board, Rappaport was most recently a partner at August Capital where he helped oversee its meteoric growth, establishing it as one of the largest VC firms in technology. Previously, his strategy consulting firm provided counsel to Intel, IBM, AT&T, Motorola, Alcatel, and others. A prolific writer, he authored The Computerless Computer Company with Shmuel Halevi, which won the McKinsey award for Harvard Business Review article of the year.

