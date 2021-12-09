Groq Appoints Dr. Ford Tamer to Its Board of Directors

Throughout his career, Dr. Tamer has brought disruptive technology to large and fast-growing markets, and he's excelled at delivering the unmet need for global digitization of data. Dr. Tamer has shaped his career around building and leading companies that provide cost- and power-effective solutions for processing huge amounts of data, a need that is particularly strong in the current compute landscape.

"I am excited to join Groq as a Board Member and Senior Advisor to support Jonathan Ross, and the global Groq team, Board, and investors, in growing the company into a successful leader in its field," said Dr. Tamer. "Groq is unique at providing predictable low latency at scale for real-time AI, ML, and HPC applications. The team has a deep heritage and proven track record in developing large-scale solutions to address the data center needs of tier-1 customers and partners."

"Ford impressed us with his deep understanding of market disruption," said Groq Founder and CEO, Jonathan Ross. "Ford's extensive experience in growth leadership makes him a valuable addition to our Board."

Prior to joining the Groq Board, Dr. Tamer served as President and CEO of Inphi for nine years until its recent $10+ billion acquisition by Marvell. Previously, Dr. Tamer served as CEO of Telegent Systems and was Senior Vice President and GM of Broadcom's Infrastructure Networking Group. He served as co-founder and CEO of Agere Inc., which pioneered Network Processors. Earlier in his career, Dr. Tamer co-founded, operated, and assisted in the growth of system management software, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy businesses. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Marvell, Teradyne, and Sentons. Dr. Tamer holds an MS and Ph.D. from MIT.

