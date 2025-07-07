Groq Launches European Data Center Footprint in Helsinki, Finland

Expands its unmatched global capacity for AI inference, in collaboration with Equinix, to deliver the speed and low-cost customers count on to scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, a global pioneer in AI inference, today announced the continued expansion of its global data center network, establishing its first European data center footprint in Helsinki, Finland to meet the growing demands of European customers. Groq is a leading AI inference provider, delivering the capacity and low cost that production AI workloads demand, so customers can move fast and keep their advantage in the changing AI landscape.

Groq's new European footprint, established in collaboration with Equinix in Helsinki, Finland, brings AI inference capacity closer to users across Europe, meaning lower latency, faster response times at scale, and strong data governance.

"As demand for AI inference continues at an ever-increasing pace, we know that those building fast need more – more capacity, more efficiency, and with a cost that scales," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "With our new European data center, customers get the lowest latency possible and infrastructure ready today. We're unlocking developer ambition now, not months from now."

This further strengthens the existing relationship between Groq and Equinix, building on their established site in Dallas in the U.S., and provides the highly reliable, secure, and predictive connectivity that is a hallmark of Equinix's offerings. Equinix Fabric® customers will be able to deploy inference workloads to GroqCloud and new customers across the U.S. and EMEA will have the ability to affordably access inference capacity through Equinix Fabric's available public, private, or sovereign infrastructure.

"There is no doubt AI is front of mind for businesses across Europe; and the Nordics is a great place to host AI infrastructure. With its sustainable energy policies, free cooling, and reliable power grid, Finland is a standout choice for hosting this new capacity," explained Regina Donato Dahlström, Managing Director for the Nordics at Equinix. "Combining Groq's cutting-edge technology with Equinix's global infrastructure and vendor-neutral connectivity solutions enables efficient AI inference at scale. Our customers at Equinix will be able to securely tap into GroqCloud and lead on innovation within their enterprise," Dahlström added.

AI requires access to a diverse ecosystem of partners and service providers, available to connect with directly, privately and in real-time. European enterprises and governments expect to have full control over the infrastructure they deploy, in the locations they select as they balance the need for data mobility with the need for sovereignty and privacy controls. With this new deployment, enterprises can access GroqCloud over private connections without traversing the public internet.

This expansion to Europe builds on additional capacity in the U.S. (Equinix, DataBank), Canada (Bell Canada) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (HUMAIN), which are now serving more than 20 million tokens per second across Groq's global network. The momentum reflects rising global demand for Groq's custom-silicon, LPU (Language Processing Unit) systems – built for real-time inference that delivers speed, capacity, and a clear cost advantage. Groq delivers the lowest cost per token without compromise, making large-scale AI viable for AI-native companies and enterprise organizations worldwide.

About Groq

Groq is the AI inference platform designed so customers can build fast, with the unmatched capacity and low cost to scale. Since 2016, Groq has focused exclusively on inference, building a custom LPU and an integrated platform delivered through GroqCloud. Every layer, from silicon to API, is engineered for consistent performance and supported by a resilient supply chain customers can count on. Over 1.8 million developers and Fortune 500 companies trust Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

