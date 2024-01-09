Groq® Opens API Access to Real-time Inference, the Magic Behind Instant Responses from Generative AI Products

News provided by

Groq

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Customer and Partner aiXplain Implements Game-changing Groq Technology to Bring the World's Fastest AI Language Processing for Consumer Electronics to Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2024 – Groq® demos "wow" at CES! The need for speed is paramount in consumer generative AI applications and only the Groq LPU™ Inference Engine generates 300 tokens per second per user on open-source large language models (LLMs), like Llama 2 70B from Meta-AI. At that speed, the same number of words as Shakespeare's Hamlet can be produced in under seven minutes, which is 75X faster than the average human can type.

Continue Reading
Customer and Partner aiXplain Implements Game-changing Groq Technology to Bring the World’s Fastest AI Language Processing for Consumer Electronics to Market.
Customer and Partner aiXplain Implements Game-changing Groq Technology to Bring the World’s Fastest AI Language Processing for Consumer Electronics to Market.

With demand surging for real-time inference, the compute process of running data through a trained AI model to provide instant results from AI applications for fluid end-user experiences, Groq has raced to bring its technology to market. 

  • Early access to the Groq API is available starting January 15, 2024, enabling approved users to experiment with Llama 2 70B, Mistral, Falcon, Vicuna, and Jais running on the Groq LPU Inference Engine.
  • The Groq LPU Inference Engine is already being used by leading chat agents, robotics, FinTech, and national labs for research and enterprise applications.
  • Groq partner and customer, aiXplain, uses the API in a multi-faceted program to take advantage of real-time inference across its portfolio of innovative products and services. 
  • As of December 21, 2023, the general public can try it themselves via GroqChat, an alpha release of Meta AI's foundational LLM running on the Groq LPU Inference Engine.

"Inference is the next big thing in AI," said aiXplain CEO and Founder Hassan Sawaf. "We were searching for the right solution to bring several production-ready AI ideas to life, but the real-time inference demands of these products and services made that seem like an impossible task. Until we found Groq. Only the Groq LPU Inference Engine delivers the low latency speed necessary to sustain user engagement beyond novelty and make these products successful for the long-term."

Groq and aiXplain will co-host a cocktail party on January 9 where Groq Founder and CEO Jonathan Ross will demonstrate how real-time inference is changing the trajectory for consumer electronics. Space is limited and registration is required. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.

"What aiXplain is doing is nothing short of creating magic for their customers," said Ross. "At Groq, we aim to create a sense of awe by accelerating generative AI applications to the point that they become immersive experiences. Thanks to the partnership between aiXplain and Groq, truly interactive engagement with AI is here, today."

Groq API access will be generally available in Q2 2024. 

About Groq
Groq® is a generative AI solutions company and the creator of the LPU Inference Engine, the fastest language processing accelerator on the market. It is architected from the ground up to achieve low latency, energy-efficient, and repeatable inference performance at scale. Customers rely on the Groq LPU Inference Engine as an end-to-end solution for running Large Language Models (LLMs) and other generative AI applications at 10x the speed. Jonathan Ross, inventor of the Google Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), founded Groq to enable an AI economy powered by human agency.

About aiXplain
Founded in 2020, aiXplain is the industry's first end-to-end integrated platform for quick development and enterprise-grade deployment of AI projects and solutions. aiXplain's no-code/low-code integrated development environment (IDE) enables users to develop, manage, benchmark, experiment, and deploy AI assets quickly and efficiently. Users can design their own AI pipeline and benchmark their model against other models, either using their own datasets or benefiting from available datasets—all to easily create and maintain AI systems.

In October 2023, aiXplain released private access to waitlisted users to its flagship product, Bel Esprit. Bel Esprit is a Generative AI chat agent that aims to simplify AI solution creation by interpreting instructions and reacting back in natural language. It selects AI models from aiXplain's marketplace, integrating them into deployable solutions in real time. Bel Esprit also offers user-friendly explanations and connects users to AI specialists when needed for further customization.

aiXplain founder and CEO Hassan Sawaf founded and led several machine learning organizations in small and large technology companies that are today leaders in their respective market segments, teams he started and managed are in Meta, AWS, eBay, and Leidos.

Groq Media Contact
Allyson Scott
[email protected]

SOURCE Groq

Also from this source

Groq to Showcase World's Fastest Large Language Model Performance, Powered by Its LPU™ System, at the Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC

Groq to Showcase World's Fastest Large Language Model Performance, Powered by Its LPU™ System, at the Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC

Groq, an AI solutions company announced today a record-breaking AI processing demo, powered by the ultra-low latency performance of their LPU™...
Groq Smashes LLM Performance Record Again Using an LPU™ System With No Response From GPU Companies

Groq Smashes LLM Performance Record Again Using an LPU™ System With No Response From GPU Companies

Groq, an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, today announced it has more than doubled its inference performance of the Large Language...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.