Groq Selects Samsung Foundry to Bring Next-gen LPU™ to the AI Acceleration Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, an artificial intelligence (AI) inference systems innovator, today announced it has contracted with Samsung's growing Foundry business to be its next-gen silicon partner, solidifying Groq's product roadmap with a US-based foundry services provider.

Jonathan Ross, CEO and founder of Groq, stated, "The first-gen Groq LPU was built for AI from the ground up, enabling Groq to consistently outperform graphics processors on AI and ML tasks. Our partnership with Samsung will allow us to continue that leap forward, by tapping into the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies available."

Marco Chisari, EVP of Samsung Electronics, Head of Samsung's US Foundry business and Head of Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center shared, "Samsung Foundry is committed to advancing semiconductor technology and bringing groundbreaking AI, HPC, and data center solutions to market. This relationship with Groq is another proof point of how we're using our advanced silicon manufacturing nodes to bring new AI innovation to market."

The current generation of Groq hardware solutions continue to achieve orders of magnitude performance improvements over existing solutions at scale with a 2-4X power advantage. The next-gen silicon, to be designed in partnership with Samsung's Foundry Design Service team and manufactured by Samsung on its SF4X process (4nm), will utilize the revolutionary first-gen Tensor Streaming architecture. It is set to improve throughput, latency, power consumption, hardware footprint, and memory capacity. Additional technology and architectural improvements will increase the Language Processor Unit system's interconnect bandwidth, enabling Groq to build systems ranging from 85,000 to more than 600,000 chips, without any external switches and with significantly more cross-sectional bandwidth than today's exascale supercomputers.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology headquartered in South Korea, has a new fab under construction in Taylor, Texas, neighboring its first US semiconductor manufacturing facility in Austin, which broke ground in 1996. Working with Samsung further strengthens Groq's already completely North American-based operations for engineering and manufacturing, and will help maintain its high product availability and short lead times.

About Groq
Groq is an AI solutions company delivering ultra-low latency inference with the first ever LPU™. For more information, visit www.groq.com.

Groq, the Groq logo, and other Groq marks are trademarks of Groq, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Reference to specific trade names, trademarks or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement or recommendation by Groq.

Copyright © 2023 Groq Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Groq

