Groq® Welcomes Harvard Professor Youngme Moon to Board of Directors

Appointment Signals Foresight Into the Widespread Impact Generative AI Will Have on Business and Culture at Large

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq® , a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company and the creator of the LPU™ Inference Engine, has added Harvard Professor Youngme Moon to its board of directors, giving brand a seat at the table. In addition to Groq CEO and Founder Jonathan Ross and Professor Moon, the Groq board includes Jay Zaveri of Social Capital, Ford Tamer of Francisco Partners, and Andy Rappaport of Skyline Public Works.

Groq® has added Harvard Professor Youngme Moon to its board of directors, giving brand a seat at the table. Post this Professor Youngme Moon joins the Groq board of directors. She also serves on the board of Mastercard, Unilever, Warby Parker, and Sweetgreen, as well as several early-stage startups.

"It's an absolute privilege to join the Groq board," said Moon. "AI technology is dynamic and changing more rapidly than people realize. I believe Groq is uniquely positioned to be one of the catalyzing forces that enables generative AI to transform the world in ways we have only begun to imagine today."

Moon is a professor at Harvard Business School (HBS). Her research sits at the intersection of strategy, branding innovation, and culture, and she is the author of the bestselling book, Different . Professor Moon serves on the board of Mastercard, Unilever, Warby Parker, and Sweetgreen, as well as several early-stage startups. Professor Moon received her Ph.D. from Stanford University, her M.A. from Stanford University, and her B.A. from Yale University. Before joining HBS, she was on the faculty at MIT.

"Youngme brings the broad marketing expertise to the Groq board of directors that is needed in a rapidly changing market, like AI," said Ross. "There are already several powerful incumbents in the AI space that take up a lot of airtime and mindshare, making it hard for the AI community to discover promising new entrants to the market. Professor Moon's brand expertise and unique perspective on how emerging technologies impact culture will be invaluable in helping both the AI community and society at large understand the value Groq brings to AI as we transition from the Information Age to the Generative Age."

About Groq

Groq® is a generative AI solutions company and the creator of the LPU™ Inference Engine, the fastest language processing accelerator on the market. It is architected from the ground up to achieve low latency, energy-efficient, and repeatable inference performance at scale. Customers rely on the LPU Inference Engine as an end-to-end solution for running Large Language Models (LLMs) and other generative AI applications at 10x the speed. The LPU Inference Engine is available via GroqCloud, an API that enables customers to purchase Tokens-as-a-Service for experimentation and production-ready applications. Jonathan Ross, inventor of the Google Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), founded Groq to preserve human agency while building the AI economy. Experience Groq speed for yourself at https://groq.com/ .

Media Contact for Groq

Allyson Scott

Contact us

SOURCE Groq