Grossman Law Offices Reports on a Serious Truck Accident in New Boston, Texas

News provided by

Grossman Law Offices

02 Jan, 2024, 13:26 ET

NEW BOSTON, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, a personal injury law firm whose principal office is in Dallas, Texas, is reporting on a significant truck accident that occurred in New Boston, Texas, which has been overlooked by local media. This accident, involving 69-year-old Gerald Stephenson, occurred on November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:50 PM along U.S. Highway 82.

Details of the New Boston Truck Accident:

According to the police report, Gerald Stephenson was driving a Kia Forte westbound on U.S. Highway 82 near the entrance ramp for I-30 West when an 18-wheeler, attempting an unsafe left turn from the eastbound lane of U.S. 82 onto the on-ramp of I-30, collided with Stephenson's vehicle. The collision resulted in severe injuries to Mr. Stephenson and minor injuries to the driver of the 18-wheeler. Both individuals were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation by local authorities. The weather and road conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time of the incident. Further details about the accident are pending.

Grossman Law Offices' Commitment to Public Safety and Awareness:

Grossman Law Offices is committed to raising public awareness about serious accidents in Texas. By reporting on incidents that may not receive widespread media attention, the firm aims to highlight the importance of road safety and the impact of such accidents on the community.

For More Information:

For additional information about this accident or to learn more about Grossman Law Offices' dedication to serving those affected by personal injury, please visit https://www.injuryrelief.com/.

SOURCE Grossman Law Offices

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.