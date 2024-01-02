Grossman Law Offices Reports on a Serious Truck Accident in New Boston, Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, a personal injury law firm whose principal office is in Dallas, Texas, is reporting on a significant truck accident that occurred in New Boston, Texas, which has been overlooked by local media. This accident, involving 69-year-old Gerald Stephenson, occurred on November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:50 PM along U.S. Highway 82.

Details of the New Boston Truck Accident:

According to the police report , Gerald Stephenson was driving a Kia Forte westbound on U.S. Highway 82 near the entrance ramp for I-30 West when an 18-wheeler, attempting an unsafe left turn from the eastbound lane of U.S. 82 onto the on-ramp of I-30, collided with Stephenson's vehicle. The collision resulted in severe injuries to Mr. Stephenson and minor injuries to the driver of the 18-wheeler. Both individuals were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation by local authorities. The weather and road conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time of the incident. Further details about the accident are pending.

