Grossman Law Offices Reports Serious Truck Accident in Henderson, Texas

HENDERSON, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, Texas, is notifying the public about a serious truck accident involving an 18-year-old that happened on December 11, 2023, at approximately 3:00 PM in Henderson.

Details from the Accident in Henderson:

According to the Grossman Law Offices, the crash occurred on Webster Drive just west of U.S. Highway 79. Jennifer Thrasher, 18, was traveling eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler. A south-facing box truck, attempting a left turn from a private drive onto Webster Drive at an inopportune moment, collided with the driver's side of Thrasher's Jeep Wrangler. Thrasher, who was the sole occupant of the Jeep, sustained suspected serious injuries. She was immediately transported to a local medical facility by EMS, and no other injuries were reported.

Local authorities are still investigating the incident. Currently, there are no other details available about the accident.

Related Reading: Who Investigates 18-Wheeler Accidents in Texas?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a prominent Texas-based law firm focused on wrongful death and personal injury cases. With over 30 years of dedication and an unwavering commitment to justice, they aim to make a difference in the lives of those affected by tragic accidents.

For More Information:

For more information regarding this incident or to explore Grossman Law Offices' dedication to supporting individuals impacted by personal injury, please visit the Grossman Law Offices website or reach out to us directly at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.