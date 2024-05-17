One Person Injured in 18-Wheeler Accident North of Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Texas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on an incident involving a Friendswood man who was injured in an 18-wheeler accident on April 22, 2024, around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 6 in Waller County, TX .

Details About the Truck Accident in Waller County:

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 6 and Kelley Road, just outside a Bes Strop Chevron station north of Hempstead.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 65-year-old man from Friendswood was traveling northbound in a Dodge Ram pickup along the highway. At Kelley Road, an 18-wheeler was stopped facing westbound and proceeded across the northbound lanes to the crossover. Subsequently, the 18-wheeler stopped at the crossover yield sign, leaving its trailer in the northbound lanes where the Friendswood man's pickup collided with it.

As a result of the collision, the Friendswood man sustained serious injuries. There were no other reported injuries resulting from the crash. Authorities have recommended a citation for the 18-wheeler for failing to yield right-of-way. No further information can be confirmed at this time.

