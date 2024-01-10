Grossman Law Shares Report of Truck Accident in Concho County, TX, Resulting in One Death

News provided by

Grossman Law Office, P.C.

10 Jan, 2024, 19:14 ET

CONCHO COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, shares news regarding the tragic truck accident resulting in the death of Chase Van Slyke on December 13, 2023, shortly after 7:00 AM along U.S. Highway 87 in Concho County, TX.

Details About the Concho County Truck Accident:

Chase Van Slyke, 40, was traveling northbound in a Toyota Tundra on U.S. Highway 87, a little over half a mile east of the C.R. 4090 intersection. The accident occurred when a Kenworth Truck hauling a trailer attempted a left turn from the southbound lanes into a private drive. This maneuver led to a collision between the Toyota Tundra and the trailer of the 18-wheeler. Tragically, Chase Van Slyke suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision. No other injuries were reported.

Local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. The weather and road conditions in the area at the time were reported to be cloudy and wet. Currently, no additional details are available.

Related Reading: How Can New Crash Tests Make Automakers Increase Backseat Safety?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a premier Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, our firm has highlighted under the radar incidents and issues that meaningfully impact the general public's safety.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.

Also from this source

Grossman Law Oficies informa sobre accidente fatal con un camión en el condado de San Saba, Texas

Grossman Law Oficies informa sobre accidente fatal con un camión en el condado de San Saba, Texas

Grossman Law Offices, cuya sede central se encuentra en Dallas, Texas, informa al público sobre el accidente de camión que condujo a la trágica...
Grossman Law Oficies informa sobre accidente grave con un camión en el condado de Guadalupe, Texas

Grossman Law Oficies informa sobre accidente grave con un camión en el condado de Guadalupe, Texas

CONDADO DE GUADALUPE, Texas, 10 de enero de 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Grossman Law Offices, cuya sede central se encuentra en Dallas,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.