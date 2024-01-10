Grossman Law Shares Report of Truck Accident in Concho County, TX, Resulting in One Death

CONCHO COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, shares news regarding the tragic truck accident resulting in the death of Chase Van Slyke on December 13, 2023, shortly after 7:00 AM along U.S. Highway 87 in Concho County, TX.

Details About the Concho County Truck Accident:

Chase Van Slyke, 40, was traveling northbound in a Toyota Tundra on U.S. Highway 87, a little over half a mile east of the C.R. 4090 intersection. The accident occurred when a Kenworth Truck hauling a trailer attempted a left turn from the southbound lanes into a private drive. This maneuver led to a collision between the Toyota Tundra and the trailer of the 18-wheeler. Tragically, Chase Van Slyke suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision. No other injuries were reported.

Local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. The weather and road conditions in the area at the time were reported to be cloudy and wet. Currently, no additional details are available.

Related Reading: How Can New Crash Tests Make Automakers Increase Backseat Safety?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a premier Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, our firm has highlighted under the radar incidents and issues that meaningfully impact the general public's safety.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.