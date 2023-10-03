Grosvenor Promotes Jonathan Carr to Managing Director, Development

New role includes strategic oversight of Grosvenor's D.C. and San Francisco development program and serving as a liasion for U.S. Capital Partnerships





WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grosvenor, a privately held property owner and developer with a 70-year track record in North America, announced the promotion of Jonathan Carr to Managing Director, Development. In his new role, Mr. Carr will oversee and support the company's Washington D.C. and San Francisco development teams, as well as serve as the U.S. development point person for capital partners.

Jonathan Carr, Managing Director, Development, Grosvenor Margarite, new Grosvenor mixed-use rental community in D.C.

James Patillo, Chief Development Officer for Grosvenor's North American property business, notes: "Jon has led development teams in Grosvenor's San Francisco and Washington, D.C. offices and his promotion reflects leadership excellence and supports our focus on building partnerships in the U.S. The Managing Director position was created in response to the significant growth of our development program, and Jon's experience, strategic thinking and management expertise make him the right fit for this critical new role."

Jonathan has a strong performance history of team management and strategic project execution. He is responsible for the delivery of numerous impactful residential and mixed-use projects to the D.C. region, including District on 14th St, City Homes in Eckington, F1RST in Navy Yard, Central in Silver Spring, and Grosvenor's newest best-in-class mixed-use rental community in Union Market, Margarite. This new development is currently 31% leased and provides 260 contemporary residences across 13 stories along with a new 6,000-square-foot community park.

Grosvenor has operated a diversified real estate business in North America since 1952. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had assets under management of USD$4.1bn, including 74 high-quality properties, and is executing on a USD$4.7bn development pipeline across its active markets. Consistent with the firm's farsighted approach to ownership and development, Grosvenor values long-term partnerships; across their nine active capital partners, the average relationship is 17 years.

Grosvenor signed the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment in 2019 and has publicly reported its annual consumption and reduction values for 15 years.

About Grosvenor

Grosvenor has been an active property owner and developer in the US and Canada for over 70 years. We focus on vibrant urban locations, making positive contributions to neighbourhoods and communities.

Part of an international property company with a track record of over 340 years, we develop, manage, and invest to improve property and places across many of the world's leading cities, promoting sustainability within the built environment and enhancing the wellbeing of our customers and communities.

We are a values-led organization which represents the Grosvenor family. Our work in property, alongside Grosvenor's other activities in food & agtech, rural estate management and support for charitable initiatives, shares a common purpose – to deliver lasting commercial, social and environmental benefit – addressing today's needs while taking responsibility for those of future generations.

www.grosvenor.com

