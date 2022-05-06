Ground-breaking Book RELENTLESS COURAGE Looks at First-Responder Trauma

Already the #1 best seller Amazon book for Popular Psychology and Medicine; the world's leading authority on emotional trauma joins forces with a decorated Police Sergeant to deepen awareness of the trauma that first responders face in the line of duty, and provides novel insights on healing.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shauna Springer, Chief Psychologist at Stella , best-selling author, and one of the world's leading authorities on PTSD and complex emotional trauma, teams up with nationally respected mental health advocate Sergeant Michael Sugrue (Ret.) to publish an insider's look at the unique emotional journey of being a first responder.