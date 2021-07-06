Ground-Breaking Business Series 'Unicorn Hunters' Announces New Circle of Money Cast Member and Seeks Global Entrepreneurs for New Episodes

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the new addictive series spotlighting emerging growth companies looking to hit the coveted one-billion-dollar valuation mark, announced today that John Bercow, Former Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, will be joining its cast this August as it calls all global entrepreneurs to apply to be featured in upcoming episodes.

John Bercow, Newest Unicorn Hunters cast member The Circle of Money, Unicorn Hunters

"Unicorn Hunters is a one-of-a-kind show, providing millions of people with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, which in the past were usually only available to venture capital funds and investment banks," said Alex Konanykhin, Executive Producer of Unicorn Hunters and CEO, TransparentBusiness. "By opening up these opportunities we are democratizing wealth and making investing accessible to everyone in an entertaining way. We look forward to welcoming global start-ups to the show and finding out what the globe's entrepreneurs have to offer."

The Circle of Money is a panel of legendary entrepreneurs, including Steve Wozniak (Co-founder of Apple), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Lance Bass (artist and investor), Rosie Rios (Former Treasurer of the United States) and Moe Vela (former Director of Administration to Joe Biden) who ask questions, debate and evaluate each pitch, ultimately deciding whether or not to invest their money. John Bercow will provide a European perspective that will appeal to global investors.

"Unicorn Hunters is a fantastically entertaining show and I'm delighted to be joining the panel on its mission to open up investment opportunities to the public. I'm particularly looking forward to welcoming entrepreneurs from the UK in this season," added Bercow.

This new addictive global show creates a new genre, known as "enrichtainment", seamlessly combining entertainment with the opportunity to build wealth. It hopes to democratize wealth creation and open investment opportunities for historically marginalized groups such as women, ethnic minorities and those in the LGBTQIA+ community to become the next investment success stories.

Global scale-ups, with the potential of reaching a valuation of $1billion or more, are currently being invited to apply to pitch their business at www.unicornhunters.com/unicorns/

Unicorn Hunters episodes are streaming now here .

