Groundbreaking Bill Introduced by Sens. Gillibrand and Ricketts to Ensure People Don't Have to Choose Between Putting Food on the Table & Participating in Paid Career Training

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), the nation's largest reentry services provider, lauded the recent introduction of the Training & Nutrition Stability Act (S.3190) by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) which fixes a flaw in current law that forces thousands of formerly incarcerated Americans to choose between pursuing a quality job or feeding themselves and their families.

The Catch-22 arises for enrollees of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who are taking part in a SNAP Employment & Training (E&T) program or other federal workforce training programs. They risk losing their nutrition security because of earning temporary wages in job training or work-based learning programs that count as "income" under the current law. SNAP E&T plays a pivotal role in helping individuals enhance their skills and ensure long-term success in the workforce – and it is vital for many people returning from incarceration.

"This bipartisan legislation addresses a critical flaw in the SNAP E&T program, allowing those returning home from incarceration to pursue job training without compromising their immediate food security," said Sam Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer of CEO. "At CEO, we believe in providing comprehensive support for people as they work towards employment, and this bipartisan approach will help us in our mission of transforming lives through employment."

"Job seekers should not have to make an impossible choice between participating in job training and seeking employment opportunities or potentially losing the food off their tables," said Senator Gillibrand. "My bipartisan Training and Nutrition Stability Act is a commonsense fix that will provide job seekers with sustained nutritional assistance as they seek to expand their skill sets and secure good-paying jobs so that they no longer need to rely on SNAP. I'm committed to getting this bill passed and making sure working families have the support they need to get back on their feet."

"The government shouldn't punish those building their skills to find a better job and get off government assistance," said Senator Ricketts. "Right now, some SNAP recipients are being forced to choose between feeding their families and investing in their future. This bill will give a hand up towards self-sufficiency for families across the country."

For more information, please see the following factsheet.

