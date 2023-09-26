Groundbreaking Book from National Youth Career Readiness Expert Jean Eddy Flags Urgent Need to Transform K12 Career Education and Give Teens Information, Experiences, and Skills to Prepare for Jobs of Tomorrow

News provided by

American Student Assistance (ASA)

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World charts roadmap for reimagining career education – and redefining career success – beginning in middle school

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success, today announced the new book, Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World, from ASA CEO and President Jean Eddy. An informative guide for parents, educators, policy makers, and business leaders, the book outlines new ways to prepare youth for postsecondary education and career success. Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners maintains that in order for young people to find happiness and success in a changing world, they need access to career information and experiences inside and outside the classroom – in their communities, homes, and in the digital spaces they love and trust. The book is currently available for pre-order, and it will be published and widely available on October 7.

Continue Reading
"Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World" charts roadmap for reimagining career education – and redefining career success – beginning in middle school.
"Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World" charts roadmap for reimagining career education – and redefining career success – beginning in middle school.

"I wrote Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners because kids in our country aren't getting the information and the opportunities they need to create the future they deserve. We need to reevaluate what career 'success' looks like and help young people find joy at the intersection of what they're good at, what they love, what they'll be paid for, and what the world needs. This book outlines ideas, strategies, and my vision for doing that," said author Jean Eddy, CEO and President of ASA.

Eddy maintains that information is the number one thing young people need to explore their possible futures. "Four-year college has become our nation's default, but that doesn't mean college is the only pathway for everyone. We need to provide students with equal access to information that enables them to explore diverse career paths based on their interests and aptitudes – as early as middle school – and gives them the chance to "test and try' all career pathways in high school to understand what's of interest to them and what's not."

Eddy shares examples of innovative programs across the country, insightful research, and compelling career readiness – which encompasses the entire journey, from exploration to experimentation and navigation – student anecdotes. She identifies the top skills, like adaptability, communication, and self-management, that students must obtain in high school to prepare for jobs of tomorrow. She also underscores the critical – and positive – role that high-quality digital resources are playing in giving students career exploration and skills-building opportunities.

"In her new book, Jean Eddy offers the wisdom we need to spark the courage to move beyond our fixed mindset about schooling and embrace pathways that allow all individuals to gain exposure to the many possibilities for their future, build their passions, and find their purpose by design, not by chance. This isn't just vital for the futures of our children—but for the future of our society," said Michael Horn Author, From Reopen to Reinvent.

About Jean Eddy 
Jean Eddy is the CEO and President of American Student Assistance (ASA), where she develops and drives the overall strategic direction of the organization. Working with the ASA Board and senior management team, she is responsible for developing and driving the overall strategic direction of the organization in fulfillment of ASA's mission. Jean provides leadership and oversight for ASA as it evaluates and implements new initiatives to help kids discover their education and career opportunities. To learn more, visit: https://www.asa.org/jean-eddys-book/.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)
American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit committed to helping students know themselves, know their options, and make informed decisions to achieve their education and career goals. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they can develop a plan for their future. ASA fulfills its mission by providing digital-first programming, resources, and experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™ directly to millions of students, in addition to support for educators and intermediaries. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)

Also from this source

American Student Assistance Announces Inaugural 2023 Peter Segall Fellowship to Drive Continuous Innovation in Youth Career Readiness

American Student Assistance Announces Career Readiness Sweepstakes for Teens Using the Free EvolveMe Digital Platform that Enables Youth to Acquire Skills for Success After High School

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.