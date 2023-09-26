Groundbreaking Book from National Youth Career Readiness Expert Jean Eddy Flags Urgent Need to Transform K12 Career Education and Give Teens Information, Experiences, and Skills to Prepare for Jobs of Tomorrow

Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World charts roadmap for reimagining career education – and redefining career success – beginning in middle school

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success, today announced the new book, Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World, from ASA CEO and President Jean Eddy. An informative guide for parents, educators, policy makers, and business leaders, the book outlines new ways to prepare youth for postsecondary education and career success. Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners maintains that in order for young people to find happiness and success in a changing world, they need access to career information and experiences inside and outside the classroom – in their communities, homes, and in the digital spaces they love and trust. The book is currently available for pre-order, and it will be published and widely available on October 7.

"I wrote Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners because kids in our country aren't getting the information and the opportunities they need to create the future they deserve. We need to reevaluate what career 'success' looks like and help young people find joy at the intersection of what they're good at, what they love, what they'll be paid for, and what the world needs. This book outlines ideas, strategies, and my vision for doing that," said author Jean Eddy, CEO and President of ASA.

Eddy maintains that information is the number one thing young people need to explore their possible futures. "Four-year college has become our nation's default, but that doesn't mean college is the only pathway for everyone. We need to provide students with equal access to information that enables them to explore diverse career paths based on their interests and aptitudes – as early as middle school – and gives them the chance to "test and try' all career pathways in high school to understand what's of interest to them and what's not."

Eddy shares examples of innovative programs across the country, insightful research, and compelling career readiness – which encompasses the entire journey, from exploration to experimentation and navigation – student anecdotes. She identifies the top skills, like adaptability, communication, and self-management, that students must obtain in high school to prepare for jobs of tomorrow. She also underscores the critical – and positive – role that high-quality digital resources are playing in giving students career exploration and skills-building opportunities.

"In her new book, Jean Eddy offers the wisdom we need to spark the courage to move beyond our fixed mindset about schooling and embrace pathways that allow all individuals to gain exposure to the many possibilities for their future, build their passions, and find their purpose by design, not by chance. This isn't just vital for the futures of our children—but for the future of our society," said Michael Horn Author, From Reopen to Reinvent.

Jean Eddy is the CEO and President of American Student Assistance (ASA), where she develops and drives the overall strategic direction of the organization. Working with the ASA Board and senior management team, she is responsible for developing and driving the overall strategic direction of the organization in fulfillment of ASA's mission. Jean provides leadership and oversight for ASA as it evaluates and implements new initiatives to help kids discover their education and career opportunities. To learn more, visit: https://www.asa.org/jean-eddys-book/.

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit committed to helping students know themselves, know their options, and make informed decisions to achieve their education and career goals. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they can develop a plan for their future. ASA fulfills its mission by providing digital-first programming, resources, and experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™ directly to millions of students, in addition to support for educators and intermediaries. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

