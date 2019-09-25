Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Opening of Construction for New 55+ Condominiums at K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island

Single family homes now start from the upper $300s, while the first luxury condominiums will be completed in early 2020 and are now selling from the lower $400s. For more information, visit khov.com/KentIsland.

"We couldn't be more excited to see these condominiums beginning to take shape," said Community Manager Doug Shipe. "The open floor plans are fabulous, and each includes an outdoor living area so residents can look out on the beautiful surroundings."

Four condominium buildings are planned in the first phase of the community, and K. Hovnanian® Homes has released two of the buildings for pre-sales. With interest high, only limited opportunities remain among the initial residences.

"A lot of people are very excited to move into these condominiums," Community Sales Consultant Dawn Casterline said. "It's wonderful to tell them that the moment is fast approaching."

One of the built-in amenities is access to the Cross-Island Trail. Stretching for 6 scenic miles –– and passing through the community –– it's one of the area's leading hiking and biking destinations.

The waterfront Chester House will feature a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, and yoga studio, as well as tennis and pickleball courts. A 450-foot pier and a canoe and kayak launch are also planned.

K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Kent Island is offered by K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Kent Island, L.L.C. MHBR #3114. K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities are intended to provide housing primarily for residents 55 years of age or older. Additional restrictions, including limitations on the ages of additional permanent and temporary residents of a home, may apply. All K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities shall be operated as age-restricted communities in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws. Limited exceptions for residents 50 years of age or older may apply. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. Prices subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes and Brighton Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

Contact: Doug Shipe

Phone: 301-683-6208

Email: DShipe@khov.com

SOURCE Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.khov.com

