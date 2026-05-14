Groundbreaking global survey captures the significant patient burden experienced with current standard-of-care bladder cancer treatments, underscoring urgency for continued innovation

More than 90% of patients surveyed who underwent bladder removal or received BCG report negative impact on most aspects of their lives

Among patients treated with BCG, three- quarters describe managing the treatment- related physical symptoms as humiliating

Patients and urologists point to the importance of advancing treatments that may better reflect patient preferences and quality-of-life considerations

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global survey of patient and urologist perception and experience—conducted in collaboration with leading bladder cancer professional and patient organizations—reveals the physical, mental, and emotional toll associated with standard-of-care therapies for bladder cancer, including surgery to remove the bladder and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) treatment. Released ahead of the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, the findings highlight patient experiences that may not always be fully surfaced and discussed during care, pointing to opportunities to strengthen support and continue advancing innovative treatment approaches.

The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in collaboration with the International Bladder Cancer Group (IBCG), the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition (WBCPC), and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN), and examined the experiences of 817 patients with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and 802 urologists across six countries: the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Germany, and France.

Key Findings

Nearly all patients who underwent radical cystectomy or BCG treatment report negative impacts on their physical, emotional, and mental health, with more than half describing those impacts as moderate or significant.

who underwent radical cystectomy or BCG treatment report negative impacts on their physical, emotional, and mental health, with describing those impacts as moderate or significant. Patients commonly report missing important life moments due to treatment, including more than one in three who say they avoided leaving their home, going out in public, or socializing with friends and family.

commonly report missing important life moments due to treatment, including more than who say they avoided leaving their home, going out in public, or socializing with friends and family. About three in four patients say they hide the emotional impact of their disease, including one in three who always or often conceal how they feel.

patients say they hide the emotional impact of their disease, including who always or often conceal how they feel. A strong majority of patients and urologists express interest in new treatments and a desire for more innovative options beyond those commonly used today.

Expert Quotes

Alex Filicevas,* Executive Director of the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition: "Too often, the true impact of bladder cancer is carried quietly by patients. This survey makes clear that the burden of current treatments for patients with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer extends far beyond the clinic. We must accelerate progress toward treatment options that could reduce disruption, address emotional well-being, and give patients care that aligns with their lives—not just their diagnosis."



"Too often, the true impact of bladder cancer is carried quietly by patients. This survey makes clear that the burden of current treatments for patients with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer extends far beyond the clinic. We must accelerate progress toward treatment options that could reduce disruption, address emotional well-being, and give patients care that aligns with their lives—not just their diagnosis." Ashish M. Kamat, M.D., MBBS, FACS,** Founding President of the International Bladder Cancer Group and Professor of Urologic Oncology at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center: "For those living with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the decision to remove the bladder is a difficult crossroad. When nearly 40 percent of urologists surveyed who have recommended this surgery say they regret doing so, it reflects the limits of what current care can offer—not a failure of clinical judgment. These findings reinforce the importance of shared decision-making, realistic expectation-setting, and continued innovation to give patients more options that align with their goals and quality of life."



"For those living with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the decision to remove the bladder is a difficult crossroad. When nearly 40 percent of urologists surveyed who have recommended this surgery say they regret doing so, it reflects the limits of what current care can offer—not a failure of clinical judgment. These findings reinforce the importance of shared decision-making, realistic expectation-setting, and continued innovation to give patients more options that align with their goals and quality of life." Meri-Margaret Deoudes,*** CEO, Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network: "Patients need more than treatment—they need care that recognizes the full impact of bladder cancer on their lives. We must continue advancing more innovative treatment options and stronger support systems so that people facing this disease have real choices, better todays, and more tomorrows."

Additional Survey Findings

Patient-reported impacts of standard-of-care treatment More than nine in ten patients who underwent radical cystectomy report at least some negative physical, mental, and emotional health impacts, followed by reports of negative impacts on participation in daily activities (94 percent), body image (93 percent), and self-esteem (90 percent). Among patients treated with BCG, many report loss of control over their body (80 percent) and loss of dignity or sense of self (69 percent), with three-quarters (76 percent) describing managing the treatment-related physical symptoms as humiliating.

Treatment effects on everyday life 94 percent of patients report missing one or more listed life moments due to treatment, including more than one in three who avoided socializing with friends and family, leaving their home, or going out in public. Nearly half of patients (45 percent) report depression and anxiety as a primary driver of missed or avoided moments. When making treatment decisions, more than one in three patients cite limiting disruption to their life as a top priority—a sentiment echoed by nearly half of urologists (47 percent).

Unspoken emotional burden and ongoing uncertainty 86 percent of patients say they are/were constantly worrying about their cancer coming back or getting worse, potentially reflecting the ongoing burden of current treatments and surveillance. About three in four patients (74 percent) say they hide the emotional impact of their disease, including one in three who always or often conceal how they feel. 78 percent of urologists say they wish they could dedicate more time to discuss the mental and emotional impact of bladder cancer during appointments.

Shared interest in continued progress and innovation Patients and urologists are aligned in their interest in progress, with a strong majority expressing a desire for more innovative treatment approaches beyond those commonly used today. 90 percent of urologists say they wish there were better ways to address the emotional and mental impacts of bladder cancer treatment.



Learn more about what the survey reveals about the lived experience of bladder cancer at jnj.com/BladderBurdenSurvey.

Methodology

The research was conducted online within the United States, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, and Mexico by The Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson among 817 NMIBC patients (i.e., adults aged 18 or older who have been diagnosed by an HCP with bladder cancer, have specifically been diagnosed with NMIBC, and have a urologist who is primarily responsible for treating their bladder cancer) and 802 urologists who see/treat NMIBC patients (i.e., adults aged 18 or older who are a physician specializing in urology, who see/treat at least 1 bladder cancer patient in a typical month, and who have seen/treated at least 1 NMIBC patient in the last 3 months). The survey was conducted November 25 to December 29, 2025. Individual countries are combined with a post weight to give each country an equal proportion of the total. Patients and physicians who qualified for and successfully completed the survey were compensated for their participation.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than 90 countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release. The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company. www.theharrispoll.com.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Footnotes

*Alex Filicevas has provided consulting, advisory, and media support to Johnson & Johnson.

**Ashish M. Kamat, M.D., MBBS, FACS, has provided consulting, advisory, and media support to Johnson & Johnson.

***Meri-Margaret Deoudes has provided consulting, advisory, and media support to Johnson & Johnson.

Media contact:

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SOURCE Johnson & Johnson