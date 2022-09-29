Groundbreaking Innovation: Stanley Black & Decker Brands Win 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Awards

DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, BLACK+DECKER®, Cub Cadet®, LENOX® and IRWIN® Honored

for Year's Most Innovative Products

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE: SWK), the world's largest tool company and a leader in outdoor equipment, announced today that its marquee brands including DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, BLACK+DECKER, Cub Cadet, LENOX and IRWIN were honored with several 2022 Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) for best-in-class products across the construction, landscaping, trade and lifestyle categories. The winning products were selected based on innovative features such as advanced power delivery, improved ergonomics, technological enhancements, developments in jobsite safety and overall user value.

"Pushing boundaries, thinking differently and exceeding performance standards – that's how we've evolved our family of brands into trailblazing innovators," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Tools and Outdoor for Stanley Black & Decker. "The Pro Tool Innovation Awards demonstrate our ongoing commitment to embrace technological advancements as a way to make the toughest, strongest and most advanced tools and outdoor products on the market."

As a highly respected source in the trade space, Pro Tool Innovation Awards evaluated more than 465 entries from nearly 100 manufacturers to determine this year's winners. Award-winning products included:

2022 Pro Tool Innovation Awards Winners from Stanley Black & Decker

Best Pipe Cutters: DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Cutter Attachment

DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Cutter Attachment Best Cutting Grinder Wheel: DEWALT ELITE SERIES™ Steel Cutting Wheels

DEWALT ELITE SERIES™ Steel Cutting Wheels Best Electric Pressure Washer: DEWALT 2100 MAX PSI 1.2 GPM 13A Electric Pressure Washer

DEWALT 2100 MAX PSI 1.2 GPM 13A Electric Pressure Washer Best Tool Inventory Software & App : DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ CHIP

: DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ CHIP Best Jigsaw : BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Jigsaw

: BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Jigsaw Best Screwdriver Drill: BLACK+DECKER reviva™ Cordless Screwdriver

BLACK+DECKER reviva™ Cordless Screwdriver Best Household Kitchen Product : bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker

: bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker Best Storage-Rolling Chest or Cabinet : CRAFTSMAN Premium S2000 Series Storage

: CRAFTSMAN Premium S2000 Series Storage Best Walls & Flooring Caulk Gun : CRAFTSMAN V20* Caulk and Adhesive Gun

: CRAFTSMAN V20* Caulk and Adhesive Gun Best Mechanics Tool Set, Hand Tools: CRAFTSMAN Three Drawer Mechanic Tool Set

CRAFTSMAN Three Drawer Mechanic Tool Set Best Band Saw Blades: LENOX ARMOR GT™ Bandsaw Blades

LENOX ARMOR GT™ Bandsaw Blades Best Recip Saw Blades: LENOX WAVE EDGE™ Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blades

LENOX WAVE EDGE™ Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blades Best Wire Strippers: IRWIN VISE-GRIP High-Leverage Pliers

IRWIN VISE-GRIP High-Leverage Pliers Best Robotic Lawn Mower , Cub Cadet XR5 3000 Robotic Mower

Cub Cadet XR5 3000 Robotic Mower Best Grease Gun: CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Grease Gun

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Grease Gun Best Ratchet : CRAFTSMAN V-Series 3/8″ Drive Comfort Grip Long Flex Head Ratchet

: CRAFTSMAN V-Series 3/8″ Drive Comfort Grip Long Flex Head Ratchet Best Wrench : CRAFTSMAN V-Series 7-Piece XXL Metric Ratcheting Single Flex Head Double Box End Wrench

: CRAFTSMAN V-Series 7-Piece XXL Best T-Handle Screwdriver : CRAFTSMAN Universal L-to-T Hex Key Set

Some of the most notable wins for Stanley Black & Decker include the DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Cutter as well as products from BLACK+DECKER's reviva™ line. The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Cutter is a quick-change attachment for compatible DEWALT or other select pro-grade 18v or 20v MAX* Impact Drivers that allows users to switch between cutting copper tubing, PVC/PEX, or driving screws in seconds. The BLACK+DECKER reviva™ 12V MAX* Cordless Jigsaw and the BLACK+DECKER reviva™ Cordless Screwdriver are both members of the new reviva™ family of tools – the brand's first sustainably led power tool line with housing made from Tritan™ Renew from Eastman, a 50% certified recycled material**.

Applauded for Electrification

Stanley Black & Decker was also applauded for its innovation in various electric outdoor product categories winning the Best Robotic Lawn Mower (Cub Cadet XR5 3000 Robotic Mower), the Best Electric Pressure Washer (DEWALT 13A Electric Pressure Washer), the Best Battery Powered Chainsaw (60V MAX* 20 in. Brushless Cordless Chainsaw) and more.

* With respect to 12V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.8.; With respect to 20V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.; With respect to 60V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

** The tool housing of reviva™ tools are constructed with Tritan™ Renew from Eastman, 50% certified recycled material. The recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker