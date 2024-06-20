GROUNDBREAKING NEW THERAPY FOR SEXUAL TRAUMA SURVIVORS DEBUTS WITH BACKING FROM INDUSTRY LEADERS AND INSURERS

Brainchild of TEDx Star Who Rose From "Victim to Warrior"

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A breakthrough integrated ketamine therapy offers hope for survivors across 22 states. Choose Your Horizon, a leading provider of advanced psychiatry including ketamine therapy, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Sexual Trauma Recovery Package – a specialized program designed to address personal mental health challenges via ketamine therapy and expert support. Distinct from other ketamine therapies, this innovative at-home service has a special emphasis on treating sexual trauma.

The Brainchild of TEDx Star Who Rose From "Victim to Warrior, the Sexual Trauma Recovery Package includes expert-led programs conceived by authorities in the field including Danielle McFarlin-Barto, who inspired thousands following her viral TEDx Talk moment. Through a combination of group support, integration, and expert clinician oversight, ketamine therapy can facilitate lasting change and help individuals overcome deep-seated emotional wounds.

Choose Your Horizon is thrilled to offer clients access to top experts in the field, who have developed specialized programs that combine their expertise with the transformative power of ketamine therapy.

Ketamine therapy has been proven in over 100 studies and 20+ years of clinical use to be a highly effective treatment for various mental health conditions. McFarlin-Barto's program focuses on healing and preventing emotional injuries that individuals may suffer in their personal, professional, and romantic lives. By combining her techniques for emotional first aid with ketamine therapy, McFarlin-Barto and her team at Choose Your Horizon aim to help individuals build emotional resilience and overcome these challenging experiences.

This personalized approach ensures that each individual receives the appropriate level of treatment for their specific needs. Additionally, the number of treatments can vary depending on the individual's response to the therapy.

Choose Your Horizon prides itself on medical protocols focusing on patient safety and offering a comfortable and comprehensive experience for individuals. The therapy is delivered to the individual's home, eliminating the need to travel to a traditional clinical setting. This virtual experience allows individuals to relax in the safety and comfort of their home while receiving the treatment they need.

Innovative treatments for sexual trauma not only lead to individual recovery but also hold significant societal value. As more insurers, employers, and policymakers prioritize sexual violence and its rehabilitation, the narrative around survivors can be reshaped, taboos can be broken, and isolation can be eradicated. Choose Your Horizon's Sexual Trauma Recovery Package represents a step forward in addressing the psychological and emotional burden of sexual trauma.

