Groundbreaking RADPAIR to Showcase Innovative Radiology Technology at RSNA 2023

Forging Commercial Collaboration with Chicago Telerad and Vesta Teleradiology

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR, the pioneering platform at the forefront of radiology innovation, is poised to make a groundbreaking debut at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference. As the leading event in the radiology industry, RSNA provides the ideal stage for RADPAIR to unveil its revolutionary generative AI-driven technology, which promises to redefine radiology reporting and elevate patient care.

Partnerships

"RADPAIR is redefining the landscape of radiology by harnessing the latest advancements in generative AI technology," states Avez Rizvi, CEO of RADPAIR. "As the first platform of its kind, RADPAIR is actively utilized in clinical settings, providing a web-based and user-friendly system for generating radiology reports. This groundbreaking innovation optimizes radiologists' workflow, enhancing efficiency, and allowing them to prioritize patient care."

At RSNA, RADPAIR will showcase its innovation at exhibit booth North Hall Booth #7809, where they will conduct live demonstrations of their cutting-edge technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how RADPAIR's AI-driven solution automates radiology reporting tasks.

Pivotal Partnerships:

Chicago Telerad Collaborates with RADPAIR to Modernize Radiology Reporting with Advanced Generative AI Technology.
"This commercial collaboration with RADPAIR marks a transformative step for Chicago Telerad, amplifying our service delivery with the integration of cutting-edge generative AI," commented Faisal Sami, MD, CEO of Chicago Telerad. "In our continuous pursuit of excellence in diagnostic radiology, the advanced AI capabilities of RADPAIR will enhance our analytical precision, translating into superior care for patients."

Vesta Teleradiology Partners with RADPAIR to Revolutionize Radiology Reporting through Generative AI.
"Committed to investing in technology that enhances both quality and efficiency, Vesta Teleradiology is partnering with leading innovators in the field. As part of this drive, we are excited to announce our collaboration with RADPAIR," said Vijay Vonguru, President of Vesta Teleradiology. "This partnership propels us to the forefront of innovation in radiology. The synergy between RADPAIR's advanced generative AI technology and Vesta's robust teleradiology platform and onsite Radiology will redefine the standards of care we provide, ensuring high-quality, swift, and more nuanced radiological interpretations."

About RADPAIR:
RADPAIR is a pioneering platform in radiology, leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology to streamline the generation of radiology reports. It leads the way in clinical AI innovation, offering a user-friendly, web-based solution that is poised to revolutionize radiology reporting. With a strong commitment to data security, HIPAA+ compliance, and automation, RADPAIR enhances the efficiency and quality of patient care in the field of radiology.

Media Contact:
Fatima Baig | RADPAIR
310-766-8911 | [email protected]



