Groundfloor Appoints J. Robert Varghese as Head of Investments

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning private market investment platform with more than $1.8 billion in investment volume, today announced the appointment of J. Robert Varghese as its new Head of Investments. In this role, Robert will oversee and manage Groundfloor's investment portfolio, lead investor education initiatives, and develop strategic partnerships to further enhance Groundfloor's products and the investor experience.

Robert brings more than 30 years of experience as an investment strategist, portfolio manager, and advisor across global markets, private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. Most recently, he was Managing Partner at Tier One Capital Advisory, where he provided portfolio and fund management expertise to family offices, endowments, foundations and high-net-worth investors.

"Groundfloor was founded on the idea of giving individual investors access to opportunities historically reserved for institutions," said Brian Dally, Co-Founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "Robert's depth of experience across alternative asset classes and his proven ability to scale investment platforms will be pivotal as we continue building the most accessible suite of private market products for retail investors."

During his career, Robert has led investor relations and marketing for alternative fund managers, scaled assets under management by double digits in less than a year, and overseen $300 million in real estate transactions. Previous roles include Chief Investment Officer at Arcus Capital Partners, Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at SunTrust Bank, and Partner and Director of Quantitative Research at Cadence Capital Management, where the mutual fund he managed grew from $2 million to $300 million and earned a 5-star Morningstar rating.

Robert joins Groundfloor at a time when the company is continuing to rapidly scale. In 2024, the wealthtech platform expanded its product lineup to offer more access to real estate-backed and private credit investments. These additions—including the Flywheel Portfolio, an automated, hyper-diversified index product—have brought Groundfloor's user base to over 280,000 today. The company also issued the first-ever Deferred Pay Residential Transition Loan (RTL) Bond for institutional investors in December 2024, further cementing its role as an innovator in the private credit space.

To date, Groundfloor has facilitated over $1.8 billion in investments from its growing user base, demonstrating the appeal and resilience of real estate debt investing, even amid a volatile housing market and high interest rate environment.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning wealthtech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for alternative investing and private markets, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started with investing, visit Groundfloor.com .

