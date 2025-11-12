Groundfloor Named Best Alternative Investment Platform at 2025 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Recognition underscores Groundfloor's continued leadership in private market investing

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning private market investment platform with more than $1.8 billion in investment volume, today announced it has been named Best Alternative Investment Platform at the 2025 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

The 11th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards honors companies and innovators redefining the future of finance. This marks Groundfloor's second category win for these awards, following its recognition as Best Lending Platform in 2020. These honors highlight the company's evolution from being the category creator of real estate debt investing for all in 2013 to a leading private market investment platform.

"This award is a testament to our mission to make private markets more open, transparent, and rewarding for everyone," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "We've intentionally built a platform where retail investors can compete on the same playing field as institutions, without the friction or hefty fees."

The recognition follows a landmark year for Groundfloor. In 2024, the company launched its Flywheel Portfolio, an automated, hyper-diversified investment product that functions like an index fund for private credit, and issued the first-ever Deferred Pay Residential Transition Loan (RTL) Bonds for institutional investors. These innovations helped expand Groundfloor's product suite and grow its user base to more than 280,000 investors nationwide. Continuing its momentum, Groundfloor is expected to increase its year-over-year revenue by 50% in 2025.

To date, Groundfloor has facilitated over $1.8 billion in investments and delivered $1.3 billion in repayments, demonstrating the appeal and resilience of private credit investing, even amid volatile markets. The company also stands apart for its capital structure: more than 32% of Groundfloor's equity is owned by its customers, with over 7,800 public shareholders participating in its stock offerings.

This Benzinga Fintech Award adds to Groundfloor's growing list of honors this year, including its sixth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, and induction into the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetters Hall of Fame for sustained growth. Recently, Groundfloor Lending was also named a finalist for the IMN SFR Awards.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning wealthtech company that levels the playing field in private market investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have invested $1.8 billion across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started with investing, visit Groundfloor.com .

