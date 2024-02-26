Group 1 Automotive Acquires Two High Volume Lexus Dealerships in Southern California

  • Expected Annual Revenues of $350 Million
  • The Company Also Provides a Share Repurchase Update

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 200 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the acquisition of Newport Lexus and Tustin Lexus, two high performing Lexus dealerships in Orange County, California.  The dealerships are expected to generate $350 million in annual revenues bringing 2024 year-to-date total acquired revenues for Group 1 to $850 million, which follows $1.1 billion of acquired revenues in 2023.

The Company also updated its year-to-date share repurchase activity of 174,964 shares of common stock at an average price of $264.88 for a total of $46.3 million.  As of February 26, 2024, the Company had $97.0 million available under its current share repurchase authorization.   

Group 1's President and CEO Daryl Kenningham stated, "We are thrilled to expand our Southern California platform with this exceptional luxury brand.  Our strong relationship with Lexus and experience in this market area make this a tremendous addition for Group 1.  The transaction highlights our commitment to strategic portfolio optimization with growth through larger dealership acquisitions while disposing of smaller, less profitable stores.  We also intend to opportunistically execute share repurchases when our stock represents an attractive value."  

The Company's share repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.  The Company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations.  Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 200 automotive dealerships, 262 franchises, and 43 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (j) the impacts of any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (l) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

