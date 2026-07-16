Group 1 Automotive Aligns Its Shreveport Ford and Lincoln Dealership Under the Group 1 Name

Rountree Ford Lincoln now operates as Group 1 Ford of Shreveport and Group 1 Lincoln of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., is continuing to align its network under one name — and the Shreveport dealership formerly known as Rountree Ford Lincoln, which it has operated for more than a decade, is among the latest to make the change. The store has done business as Group 1 Ford of Shreveport and Group 1 Lincoln of Shreveport since August 19, 2025.

The Ark-La-Tex dealership retains its local Ford and Lincoln teams and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand brought no change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations. Whether a customer is there for a Ford or a Lincoln, they work with the same local professionals as before.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Shreveport dealership for more than a decade, and the new name formally ties both franchises to the company's national platform.

"Whether someone is here for a Ford or a Lincoln, they're working with the same team that has served the Ark-La-Tex for more than a decade," said Chris Magill, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Shreveport and Group 1 Lincoln of Shreveport. "The Group 1 name adds a clearer connection to a larger retailer without changing anything customers count on locally."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

The dealership continues to operate from 8770 Business Park Drive in Shreveport, serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and the surrounding Ark-La-Tex with new Ford and Lincoln vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and factory service, parts, and maintenance for both brands.

The local relationships that defined Rountree Ford Lincoln carry forward, now under a unified Group 1 brand recognized across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why do the signs now read Group 1 Ford of Shreveport and Group 1 Lincoln of Shreveport?

On August 19, 2025, Rountree Ford Lincoln adopted the Group 1 names for its Ford and Lincoln franchises, part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to standardize naming across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Shreveport, Bossier City, and the surrounding Ark-La-Tex. Group 1's network spans 251 dealerships and 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Can I service my vehicle at any dealership, even if I bought it elsewhere?

Yes. Franchised dealerships generally service their brand's vehicles regardless of where the vehicle was purchased, including warranty and recall work for that brand. Many dealership service departments also perform routine maintenance on other makes.

How can shoppers find a specific Ford F-150 in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by trim, cab style, drivetrain, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit truck or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory not yet listed online.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.