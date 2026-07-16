Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 CDJR Rockwall in Rockwall

Former Rockwall CDJR location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

ROCKWALL, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 CDJR Rockwall, formerly Rockwall CDJR, which has operated under its new name since October 22, 2025.

The Rockwall dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram expertise, and customer relationships that have served Rockwall and the greater Dallas area for nearly two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Rockwall CDJR to Group 1 CDJR Rockwall is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Rockwall dealership for nearly two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Rockwall dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Ricky Ruth, General Manager of Group 1 CDJR Rockwall. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 CDJR Rockwall continues to serve customers from its existing location at 970 East Interstate 30 in Rockwall, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Rockwall, Rowlett, Garland, and surrounding Dallas-area communities with new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Rockwall CDJR, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Rockwall CDJR change its name to Group 1 CDJR Rockwall?

Rockwall CDJR became Group 1 CDJR Rockwall on October 22, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Rockwall and the surrounding Dallas-area communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What are the advantages of OEM parts versus aftermarket replacements?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications for fit, performance, and durability. Aftermarket parts may cost less, but quality, fitment, and warranty transferability can vary by manufacturer and seller. OEM parts purchased through a dealership typically carry a manufacturer warranty.

What documents help secure auto financing with limited or challenged credit?

Lenders typically ask for proof of income such as recent pay stubs, proof of residence, a valid driver's license, and references, and may weigh down payment size more heavily for challenged credit. Dealerships that work with a broad lender network can often match a credit profile to a suitable program.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.