Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston in Southwest Houston

Former Sterling McCall Acura location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston, formerly Sterling McCall Acura, which has operated under its new name since April 15, 2026.

The southwest Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Acura expertise, and customer relationships that have served southwest Houston for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Acura to Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the southwest Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar southwest Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our customers kept the team they know and gained the resources of Group 1 behind them," said Paul Christian, General Manager of Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston. "The focus stays simple: a transparent, consistent experience from the first visit through every service."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston continues to serve customers from its existing location at 10505 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southwest Houston, Bellaire, Sugar Land, and surrounding communities with new Acura vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Acura service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Acura, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Acura change its name to Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston?

Sterling McCall Acura became Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston on April 15, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in southwest Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Gas, hybrid, or electric: which powertrain is right for me?

The right powertrain depends on driving patterns, budget, and charging access. Hybrids generally deliver higher fuel economy without changing refueling habits, electric vehicles offer the lowest running costs for drivers who can charge regularly, and gas models often carry lower upfront prices. Comparing total ownership costs for a specific commute is a useful starting point.

What credit score do I need to finance or lease a vehicle?

Credit requirements vary by lender, vehicle, and loan or lease structure. While higher credit scores generally qualify for more favorable rates and terms, many lenders work with a range of credit profiles, and approval may also depend on income, debt-to-income ratio, and down payment.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.