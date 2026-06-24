Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Acura Sugar Land in Sugar Land

Former Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Acura Sugar Land, formerly Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land, which has operated under its new name since April 20, 2026.

The Sugar Land dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Acura expertise, and customer relationships that have served Sugar Land and Fort Bend County.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land to Group 1 Acura Sugar Land is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Sugar Land dealership since 2018. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Sugar Land dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Same Sugar Land team, same showroom, now part of the wider Group 1 network," said Kolby Wahl, General Manager of Group 1 Acura Sugar Land. "We want every step, from shopping to service, to feel consistent and straightforward."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Acura Sugar Land continues to serve customers from its existing location at 7201 Addison Avenue in Sugar Land, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Sugar Land, Missouri City, Richmond, and surrounding Fort Bend County communities with new Acura vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Acura service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land change its name to Group 1 Acura Sugar Land?

Sterling McCall Acura of Sugar Land became Group 1 Acura Sugar Land on April 20, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Sugar Land and the surrounding Fort Bend County communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

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About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.