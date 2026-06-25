Former Sterling McCall Chevrolet location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Chevrolet Spring, formerly Sterling McCall Chevrolet, which has operated under its new name since September 22, 2025.

The north Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Chevrolet expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Spring and north Houston communities for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Chevrolet to Group 1 Chevrolet Spring is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the north Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar north Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Rodney Crow, General Manager of Group 1 Chevrolet Spring. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Chevrolet, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Chevrolet Spring continues to serve customers from its existing location at 17800 North Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Spring, The Woodlands, Tomball, and surrounding north Houston communities with new Chevrolet vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Chevrolet, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Chevrolet change its name to Group 1 Chevrolet Spring?

Sterling McCall Chevrolet became Group 1 Chevrolet Spring on September 22, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Spring and the surrounding north Houston communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How can car shoppers find a specific model or trim in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by model, trim, color, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit vehicle or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory that has not yet been listed. In-stock models can be found at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. and Group 1 Chevrolet Spring.

What is considered good fuel economy?

Good fuel economy depends on vehicle type. Full-size trucks and large SUVs generally deliver lower fuel economy than sedans or compact crossovers, while hybrid and electrified models can substantially improve efficiency within each category. EPA estimates reflect standardized testing, and real-world results vary with driving style, traffic, terrain, and climate.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.