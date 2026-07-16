Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Ford of Rivertown in Columbus

Rivertown Ford, a Chattahoochee Valley fixture for more than a decade, now operates as Group 1 Ford of Rivertown

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Ford dealership that has served the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a decade has operated as Group 1 Ford of Rivertown since September 15, 2025. The former Rivertown Ford is among a growing number of stores that Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., has aligned under a single brand.

The Columbus store keeps its local Ford team and customer relationships while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's scale and operating standards.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The rebrand did not change ownership, staffing, product offerings, or daily operations. The professionals who served customers as Rivertown Ford continue to do so under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Columbus dealership for more than a decade, and the Group 1 name now ties that local store to the company's national network.

"Our customers in the Chattahoochee Valley are working with the same Ford team they always have — the sign out front is really the only thing that's different," said LT Gulley, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Rivertown. "The Group 1 name ties our Columbus store to a national network while keeping everything local that made people choose us."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Ford of Rivertown serves customers from 1680 Whittlesey Road in Columbus, supporting drivers in Columbus, Phenix City, Opelika, and the surrounding Georgia and Alabama communities with new Ford vehicles, pre-owned inventory, and Ford service, parts, and maintenance.

The dealership's local relationships are unchanged, and the unified Group 1 name makes the store easier to recognize alongside the group's other Columbus locations.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Rivertown Ford change its name to Group 1 Ford of Rivertown?

Rivertown Ford became Group 1 Ford of Rivertown on September 15, 2025, part of Group 1 Automotive's move to a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The store continues to serve Columbus and the surrounding Chattahoochee Valley. Group 1 operates 251 dealerships across 37 vehicle brands, offering new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support.

Gas, hybrid, or electric: which powertrain is right for me?

The right powertrain depends on driving patterns, budget, and charging access. Hybrids generally deliver higher fuel economy without changing refueling habits, electric vehicles offer the lowest running costs for drivers who can charge regularly, and gas models often carry lower upfront prices. Comparing total ownership costs for a specific commute is a useful starting point.

Can I service my vehicle at any dealership, even if I bought it elsewhere?

Yes. Franchised dealerships generally service their brand's vehicles regardless of where the vehicle was purchased, including warranty and recall work for that brand. Many dealership service departments also perform routine maintenance on other makes.

How can shoppers find a specific Ford F-150 in stock?

Most dealership websites offer searchable live inventory filtered by trim, cab style, drivetrain, and features, and many allow shoppers to reserve an in-transit truck or request a locate from other stores in the dealer network. Contacting the dealership directly can also surface inbound inventory not yet listed online.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.