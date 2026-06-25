Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Honda Kingwood in Kingwood

Former Sterling McCall Honda location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Honda Kingwood, formerly Sterling McCall Honda, which has operated under its new name since May 4, 2026.

The Kingwood dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served Kingwood and northeast Houston for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Honda to Group 1 Honda Kingwood is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Kingwood dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Kingwood dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our Kingwood customers kept the same team and gained the strength of Group 1 behind them," said Kimberly Eddy, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Kingwood. "The experience is what matters: consistent and transparent, from sales through service."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda Kingwood continues to serve customers from its existing location at 22575 US Highway 59 in Kingwood, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Kingwood, Humble, Atascocita, Porter, and surrounding northeast Houston communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Honda, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Honda change its name to Group 1 Honda Kingwood?

Sterling McCall Honda became Group 1 Honda Kingwood on May 4, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Kingwood and the surrounding northeast Houston communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Is it safe to buy a vehicle online?

Buying online can be safe when shoppers work with established, franchised dealerships that provide clear pricing, vehicle history reports, return or exchange policies, and secure document handling. Verifying the seller, reviewing all terms before signing, and arranging an inspection or test drive where possible are useful precautions.

What should I know before choosing between Honda hybrid and gas models?

Honda offers hybrid versions of several popular models, generally delivering meaningfully higher fuel economy in city driving for a modest price premium. Considerations include annual mileage, the mix of city and highway driving, and resale trends. Comparing the EPA estimates and pricing of the specific trims under consideration shows the payback timeline.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.