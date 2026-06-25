Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend in Richmond

Former Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend, formerly Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend, which has operated under its new name since October 8, 2025.

The Fort Bend County dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served Fort Bend County for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend to Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Fort Bend County dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Fort Bend County dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Martin Morcho, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Toyota, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend continues to serve customers from its existing location at 20465 Southwest Freeway in Richmond, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, and surrounding Fort Bend County communities with new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend change its name to Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend?

Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend became Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend on October 8, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Richmond, Rosenberg, and the surrounding Fort Bend County communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How can shoppers find the best deals and financing rates in the Rosenberg and Fort Bend area?

Shoppers comparing Fort Bend-area dealerships often weigh advertised pricing, current manufacturer incentives, financing offers across multiple lenders, and trade-in values. Total out-the-door cost — including taxes and fees — is a more reliable comparison than monthly payment alone.

How can a used-car shopper check a vehicle's history before buying?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or odometer discrepancies. Shoppers can also review service records, look for signs of inconsistent wear, and request a professional inspection for additional information before purchase.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.