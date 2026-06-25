Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Lexus Clear Lake in the Clear Lake area

Former Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Lexus Clear Lake, formerly Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake, which has operated under its new name since September 2, 2025.

The Clear Lake-area dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Lexus expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Clear Lake and Bay Area communities for more than two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake to Lexus Clear Lake is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. In keeping with Lexus's dealer naming standards, the dealership operates under the Lexus name while remaining wholly part of the Group 1 network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Clear Lake-area dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Clear Lake-area dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Lyza Postell, General Manager of Lexus Clear Lake. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Lexus, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Lexus Clear Lake continues to serve customers from its existing location at 18160 Gulf Freeway in Friendswood, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Friendswood, Webster, League City, Clear Lake, and surrounding Bay Area communities with new Lexus vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Lexus service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake change its name to Lexus Clear Lake?

Sterling McCall Lexus of Clear Lake became Lexus Clear Lake on September 2, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's nationwide brand alignment initiative. In keeping with Lexus's dealer naming standards, the new name follows Lexus's convention while the dealership remains part of the Group 1 network, continuing to serve customers in Friendswood, League City, and the surrounding Bay Area communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Is Lexus owned by Toyota?

Yes. Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota Motor Corporation, launched in 1989. Lexus vehicles share Toyota's engineering foundations while offering distinct designs, materials, and dealership experiences focused on the luxury segment.

What are the requirements to get approved for luxury auto financing?

Luxury vehicle financing follows the same fundamentals as other auto loans — credit history, income, debt-to-income ratio, and down payment — though loan amounts are typically larger. Lenders may apply stricter criteria at higher amounts, and lease programs are common in the luxury segment. Dealerships can compare offers across multiple lenders.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.