Group 1 Mazda Denton Celebrates One Year Under the Group 1 Name

Former Denton Mazda location marks its first anniversary serving Denton and North Texas Mazda drivers as Group 1 Mazda Denton

DENTON, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today celebrated the first anniversary of Group 1 Mazda Denton, formerly Denton Mazda, which took the Group 1 name on July 15, 2025, as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Denton dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Mazda expertise, and customer relationships that have served Denton-area drivers for nearly two decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Denton Mazda to Group 1 Mazda Denton is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, Mazda product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals throughout the dealership's first year under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Denton Mazda dealership since 2021. The Group 1 name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Denton dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our first year as Group 1 Mazda Denton has given our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Mazda team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Tyler Mitchell, General Manager of Group 1 Mazda Denton. "As we begin our second year under the Group 1 name, our focus remains on a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Mazda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in. We're proud to be part of Denton County, and we'll keep investing in our team and the community we call home."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Mazda Denton continues to serve customers from its existing location at 5000 South Interstate 35 in Denton, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Carrollton, and surrounding North Texas communities with new Mazda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Mazda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Denton Mazda, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the dealership's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Denton Mazda change its name to Group 1 Mazda Denton?

Denton Mazda became Group 1 Mazda Denton on July 15, 2025, as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve Mazda customers in Denton and the surrounding North Texas communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How does the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid compare to the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are compact hybrid SUVs that share related hybrid technology, with the CX-50 Hybrid generally emphasizing driving dynamics and interior design and the RAV4 Hybrid emphasizing utility and a wide trim range. Shoppers often compare the two on fuel economy, cargo space, ride quality, technology features, and pricing for the trims they are considering.

How can a used-car shopper check a vehicle's history before buying?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or odometer discrepancies. Shoppers can also review service records, look for signs of inconsistent wear, and request a professional inspection for additional information before purchase.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

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Larger dealer groups often work with a wide range of lenders, which can provide more financing and leasing options across different credit profiles. They may also offer broader inventory access across locations, online purchase tools, and trade-in programs, giving shoppers additional flexibility when structuring a purchase or lease.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.