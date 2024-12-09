Group Elephant business Valcann named Latin America's 'AWS Collaboration Partner of the Year'

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS specialist Valcann, a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), has been crowned 'AWS Collaboration Partner of the Year LATAM'. This prestigious award reflects Valcann's commitment to building innovative and impactful AWS-based systems for clients.

Carel Bekker, Head of AWS Services at EPI-USE; Ana Carolina Zanoni, Marketing Manager at Valcann, an EPI-USE company; and Renato Andrade, Chief Financial & Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Valcann, an EPI-USE company, at the AWS Partner Awards Gala on December 2, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The AWS Partner Geo and Global Awards recognize businesses that 'demonstrate expertise, innovation, and effective collaboration'. Valcann's receipt of the 'Collaboration Partner of the Year LATAM' category underscores its prowess in delivering transformative outcomes across the region. "We're delighted to receive the award, since it validates our methodology and approach to enabling our clients leverage AWS's advanced capabilities for the benefit of their businesses," said Carlos Diego, Valcann CEO.

The adjudication process included an evaluation by independent technology analyst Canalys, and nominees were assessed based on client success, with data-driven categories reviewed using objective criteria, independently audited.

About Valcann

Valcann, a Group Elephant business, specializes in AWS-based Cloud Operations, Automation, and Orchestration, in pursuit of heavily client-centric systems that enable improved strategic collaboration. Learn more at www.valcann.com.br.

Contact: Talicia Bosso; [email protected]

SOURCE EPI-USE