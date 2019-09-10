Group Five Releases 2019 Results for Full Administration Equity Compensation Plan Services

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five's 2019 Stock Plan Administration Benchmarking Study finds plan sponsors' loyalty to their full administration service providers remains near the all-time high set in last year's study, while their overall satisfaction declines for a second year in a row. Despite the ongoing high performance of account support personnel, plan sponsors' demands for greater functionality from their administration platforms weigh on their overall satisfaction. "As service providers continue raising the bar on service, clients' rising expectations are shifting to improvements in technology that enable flexible solutions for recordkeeping and reporting," says Kathy Huston, Director of Research at Group Five.

UBS received the highest loyalty rating for full administration services with a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 73, followed by Fidelity with an NPS of 69, and E*TRADE at 61. UBS also received the highest overall satisfaction rating with a 94 percent favorable rating, followed by Fidelity at 93 percent favorable, and Charles Schwab at 92 percent favorable. A favorable response is a four or five on a one-to-five-point scale. A complimentary summary of the study results is available on Group Five's website.

"UBS is pleased to receive a strong number one rating for loyalty for both full and partial administration brokerage services as well as the highest Net Promoter Score ever recorded for full administration by Group Five. We sincerely appreciate our clients for their collaboration and for helping UBS deliver an industry leading experience," says Michael Barry, Head of UBS Workplace Wealth Services. "These results validate our multi-year strategy which combines our people with proprietary and non-proprietary technologies to deliver a great offering."

Now in its 21st year, the annual Group Five study includes responses from 665 public companies who use a third party to manage both recordkeeping and execution of plan participant transactions. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in stock plan administration and shareholder services.

* NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

No advertising or other promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Group Five.

