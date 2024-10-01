Group Five Releases Results of 2024 Equity Plan Admin and Financial Reporting Services Benchmarking Study

Charles Schwab is highest rated for plan administration service and Equity Methods is highest rated for financial reporting service.

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five's 2024 Equity Plan Administration and Financial Reporting Benchmarking Study finds industry-wide client loyalty for plan administration decreased three points from the 2022 study to a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 30, while client loyalty for financial reporting remained unchanged at an NPS of 50. Industry-wide, overall satisfaction for equity plan administration services decreased two points to 79% favorable** while overall satisfaction with financial reporting dropped one point to 86% favorable.

For plan administration services, Charles Schwab is highest rated for the second year in a row with an NPS loyalty rating of 58 and an overall satisfaction rating of 91%. "Earning another top rating for the administration of our equity compensation plans further validates our 'Through Clients' Eyes' strategy," said Andrew Salesky, Head of Schwab Stock Plan Services. "As an industry, there is more work to do, but we are proud to be leading the way with loyalty and satisfaction ratings far above industry average. We are committed to further improving the experience for both plan administrators and participants, championing clients in their efforts to reward talent."

For financial reporting services, Equity Methods, for the eleventh consecutive year, is highest rated with an NPS loyalty rating of 95 and an overall satisfaction rating of 100%. "Group Five's survey is the gold standard for benchmarking accounting and reporting services for stock-based compensation," said Takis Makridis, President and CEO of Equity Methods. "Being awarded the top rating for client satisfaction and loyalty year after year for over a decade is an incredible honor for our team. Our clients have some of the most innovative plans in the world and have novel custom reporting and analytics needs. We're extremely grateful for their continued trust and partnership."

"Although year-over-year changes in client loyalty and overall satisfaction show small declines, taken over the last five years the decline has been significant with loyalty down 26 points from 2020 and overall satisfaction down eight points from 2020," said Kathy Huston, President of Group Five. "Most of the decline is attributed to declining satisfaction with account support and technology platforms."

Now in its 25th year, Group Five's annual study includes responses from 386 U.S. public companies who use a third-party service provider to manage equity compensation plan administration and financial reporting. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in equity compensation plan administration and shareholder services.

*NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

**A favorable rating is defined as a rating of 4 or 5 on a 1 to 5 satisfaction scale.

