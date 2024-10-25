Group Purchasing Organization Service Market to grow by USD 2.05 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by cost savings and AI's role in market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Group Purchasing Organization Service Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Advantage in cost savings and efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards digital transformation in GPO services. However, managing diverse member needs poses a challenge.Key market players include Centerpoint Group LLC, Clarity Ventures Inc., CNECT Inc., Compass Group Plc, Corcentric Inc., CPG, DSSI, The Health Collaborative, HPS LLC, LBMC, McKesson Corp., OMNIA Partners, Pandion Optimization Alliance, Planergy, Premier Inc., Procure Analytics, The Health Collaborative, Treya Partners., UNA, and Vizient Inc..

Global Group Purchasing Organization Service Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Vertical GPOs, Horizontal GPOs, and Master purchasing organizations), End-user (Healthcare, Hospitality, Food and beverages, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Centerpoint Group LLC, Clarity Ventures Inc., CNECT Inc., Compass Group Plc, Corcentric Inc., CPG, DSSI, The Health Collaborative, HPS LLC, LBMC, McKesson Corp., OMNIA Partners, Pandion Optimization Alliance, Planergy, Premier Inc., Procure Analytics, The Health Collaborative, Treya Partners., UNA, and Vizient Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) are undergoing digital transformation, revolutionizing their operations and value delivery. This trend integrates advanced technologies into GPO processes, increasing efficiency, enhancing decision-making, and improving member services. Premier Inc., for instance, launched Premier SmartPO in September 2023, an innovative digital purchasing tool for healthcare providers. It automates tasks like purchase order processing and offers real-time data and insights, aiming to reduce costs and boost procurement efficiency. As technology advances, GPOs will continue to adopt new tools, simplifying processes, making better decisions, and adding more value to their members. The resulting digital transformation fuels the growth of the global GPO service market.

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) continue to revolutionize supply chain operations for various industries, including healthcare, industrial, agricultural, and more. Trends like ROI-focused strategies, automation, and digital technologies are driving growth. GPOs offer access to discounted medical equipment like endoscopes, bronchoscopes, and rhinolaryngoscopes through strategic alliances. Two software types, Cloud and On-Premises, cater to different organizational needs. E-Sourcing, E-Purchasing, and Supplier Management tools streamline procurement processes. Small, medium, and large enterprises benefit from GPO services, enhancing negotiating power and care delivery models. Data analytics and digital platforms enable data-driven optimization and predictive purchasing strategies. Horizontal GPOs serve multiple industries, while vertical GPOs focus on specific sectors. Skilled personnel recruitment and Procurement-to-Pay (P2P) solutions ensure efficient procurement strategies. Industries like healthcare can leverage GPOs for medical equipment, food procurement, and medical services. Digital technologies, such as e-procurement and supplier management software, facilitate efficient supply chain operations. Overall, GPOs offer significant advantages, including cost savings, improved supply chain visibility, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Market Challenges

In the global group purchasing organization (GPO) service market, catering to the unique needs of member organizations is a significant challenge. GPOs consist of members from various industries, each with distinct procurement requirements, regulatory constraints, and operational priorities. Customizing procurement processes to suit these diverse needs while maintaining overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness is a complex task. For instance, healthcare providers prioritize regulatory compliance, while manufacturing companies focus on supply chain efficiency and cost reduction. Premier Inc., a leading healthcare GPO, acknowledged in its 2023 Annual Report the complexity of addressing the varied procurement needs of its extensive membership, which includes over 4,400 hospitals and 225,000 other providers. Balancing the specific requirements of large urban hospitals with those of smaller rural facilities necessitates continuous investment in service enhancements to ensure all members are adequately supported. This diversity adds complexity to the development and implementation of effective GPO services, potentially challenging the growth of the global group purchasing organization service market during the forecast period.

In the healthcare sector, Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) play a crucial role in helping healthcare providers manage their procurement strategies. However, challenges persist. Fragmented healthcare delivery models, supply chain complexity, and the need for data-driven optimization pose significant hurdles. GPOs offer collective buying power, enabling cost-effective contracts for medical equipment, food procurement, medical services, and more. Procurement strategies include predictive purchasing and strategic sourcing. Negotiating power is key, as is effective contract management. Digital platforms and data analytics enable better supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. GPOs cater to various industries, including healthcare, with horizontal and vertical models. Horizontal GPOs focus on common supplies like office supplies and IT and technology, while vertical GPOs specialize in healthcare supplies. GPOs provide training and support, advisory services, and consulting. They help healthcare providers optimize budgets, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency through digital tools, software, and cost reduction strategies. However, data security is paramount, as is maintaining strong supplier relationships. GPOs must navigate supply chain complexities and ensure return on investment for their members. Ultimately, GPOs are essential partners in helping healthcare providers navigate the procurement landscape.

Segment Overview

This group purchasing organization service market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Vertical GPOs

1.2 Horizontal GPOs

1.3 Master purchasing organizations End-user 2.1 Healthcare

2.2 Hospitality

2.3 Food and beverages

2.4 Industrial

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Vertical GPOs- Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) facilitate cost savings for businesses by aggregating their purchasing power. Members of a GPO can negotiate better prices and terms with suppliers due to the large volume of combined purchases. This results in significant cost reductions for members across various industries, including healthcare, education, and hospitality. By leveraging the collective buying power, GPOs help businesses optimize their procurement processes and improve their bottom line.

Research Analysis

Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) in the healthcare sector have revolutionized procurement strategies by leveraging collective buying power to negotiate favorable prices for healthcare supplies, office supplies, software, and digital tools. With the increasing complexity of supply chain operations, GPOs have become essential partners for healthcare providers in managing costs and optimizing budgets. GPOs employ data analytics and digital platforms to gain insights into market trends, supplier performance, and demand patterns, enabling data-driven optimization and predictive purchasing strategies. Digital technologies, such as automation and digital tools, streamline supply chain operations and enhance supplier relationships. The healthcare sector's shift towards care delivery models that prioritize patient-centered care and value-based reimbursement models necessitates the need for GPOs to provide innovative solutions for endoscopes, bronchoscopes, and other advanced medical equipment. By harnessing the power of digital technologies and data analytics, GPOs help healthcare providers make informed decisions, improve ROI, and deliver high-quality care.

Market Research Overview

The Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) service market in the healthcare sector is a dynamic and evolving industry that focuses on optimizing procurement strategies for healthcare providers. With the collective buying power of its members, GPOs negotiate favorable contracts for healthcare supplies, medical equipment, food procurement, medical services, and more. These organizations employ data analytics and digital platforms to enable data-driven optimization, predictive purchasing strategies, and supply chain efficiency. GPOs offer various types of services including strategic sourcing, contract management, training and support, consulting services, and advisory services. They cater to healthcare providers of all sizes, from small enterprises to large organizations, and serve various sectors such as industrial, agricultural, and others. GPOs provide digital tools to help manage the complexity of supply chain operations, supplier relationships, and procurement-to-pay processes. They offer software solutions, including cloud-based and on-premises options, for e-sourcing, e-purchasing, supplier management, and other supply chain functions. Moreover, GPOs help healthcare providers reduce costs through bulk purchases, cost-effective contracts, and operational efficiency. They provide access to digital technologies, such as automation, data security, and ROI tracking, to enhance supply chain operations and improve overall organizational strategy. In conclusion, GPOs play a crucial role in the healthcare sector by providing procurement solutions that help healthcare providers manage their supply chain complexities, optimize costs, and improve operational efficiency. They offer a range of services, including data analytics, digital platforms, consulting, and software solutions, to help healthcare providers stay competitive and provide high-quality care to their patients.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Vertical GPOs



Horizontal GPOs



Master Purchasing Organizations

End-user

Healthcare



Hospitality



Food And Beverages



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

