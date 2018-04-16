Group Rossignol Recalls LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product: LOOK Pivot Ski Bindings

Hazard: The heel piece on the ski binding can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski bindings and contact LOOK to arrange for a free inspection and replacement.

Consumer Contact:

LOOK toll-free at 888-243-6722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at plefler@rossignol.com or online at https://m.rossignol.com/US and click on "Look Bindings Safety Recall" or www.look-bindings.com and click on "Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,900 (In addition, 590 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves 2017-2018 model year LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings. The heel piece can loosen and allow the boot to detach from the ski. The LOOK Pivot ski bindings were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7, without the letter 'V" stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees.

Model Number Model Name FCFA002 0000TU PIVOT 18 B115 WHITE ICON FCFA003 0000TU PIVOT 18 B95 WHITE ICON FCFA004 0000TU PIVOT 18 B75 WHITE ICON FCFA006 0000TU PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 W. ICON FCFA008 0000TU PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B75 W. ICON FCFA013 0000TU PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK FCFA014 0000TU PIVOT 14 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK FCFA016 0000TU PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 Y/BK FCFA017 0000TU PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B115 BLACK FCFA018 0000TU PIVOT 12 DUAL WTR B95 BLACK

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Specialty ski stores including Christy Sports, REI, Retail Concepts and Vail Resorts nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for between $375 to $475.

Importer: Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah Distributor: Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah

Manufacturer: Look Fixations S.A.S., of France

Manufactured in: France

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66454r-eng.php

Photos available at: https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Group-Rossignol-Recalls-LOOK-Pivot-Ski-Bindings-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

